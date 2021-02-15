Anthony Davis parla del suo infortunio al tendine d’Achille e dell’imminente risonanza magnetica

Anthony Davis dei Los Angeles Lakers è pronto a sottoporsi a una risonanza magnetica per vedere la gravità del suo infortunio al tendine d’Achille che ha subito domenica contro i Denver Nuggets. Comprensibilmente, i fan dei Lakers stanno aspettando con ansia il risultato. Ma lo stesso Davis rimane positivo con il suo futuro in bilico.

Secondo il giornalista dei Lakers, Mike Trudell, Davis non sembrava troppo preoccupato per l’imminente risonanza magnetica. Ha detto che, dopo aver scoperto la gravità del suo infortunio al tendine d’Achille, “sapranno che passi compiere”.

Anthony Davis sounds optimistic about the Achilles strain big picture wise, and initial exams didn’t reveal anything that would cause him real concern, he said, but they’ll do the MRI tomorrow to take a closer look: “Just try and figure out the best steps after [the MRI])."

— Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) February 15, 2021