Anthony Davis parla del suo infortunio al tendine d’Achille e dell’imminente risonanza magnetica

Anthony Davis dei Los Angeles Lakers è pronto a sottoporsi a una risonanza magnetica per vedere la gravità del suo infortunio al tendine d’Achille che ha subito domenica contro i Denver Nuggets. Comprensibilmente, i fan dei Lakers stanno aspettando con ansia il risultato. Ma lo stesso Davis rimane positivo con il suo futuro in bilico.

Secondo il giornalista dei Lakers, Mike Trudell, Davis non sembrava troppo preoccupato per l’imminente risonanza magnetica. Ha detto che, dopo aver scoperto la gravità del suo infortunio al tendine d’Achille, “sapranno che passi compiere”.

Chris Geeter McGee di Spectrum SportsNet ha riferito che il 27enne Davis ha ammesso di sentirsi bene durante il duello contro i Nuggets. Le cose, tuttavia, sono andate male perché è dovuto uscire nel secondo quarto e non è più tornato.

 

