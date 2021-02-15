Anthony Davis parla del suo infortunio al tendine d’Achille e dell’imminente risonanza magnetica

Anthony Davis dei Los Angeles Lakers è pronto a sottoporsi a una risonanza magnetica per vedere la gravità del suo infortunio al tendine d’Achille che ha subito domenica contro i Denver Nuggets. Comprensibilmente, i fan dei Lakers stanno aspettando con ansia il risultato. Ma lo stesso Davis rimane positivo con il suo futuro in bilico.
Secondo il giornalista dei Lakers, Mike Trudell, Davis non sembrava troppo preoccupato per l’imminente risonanza magnetica. Ha detto che, dopo aver scoperto la gravità del suo infortunio al tendine d’Achille, “sapranno che passi compiere”.
Anthony Davis sounds optimistic about the Achilles strain big picture wise, and initial exams didn’t reveal anything that would cause him real concern, he said, but they’ll do the MRI tomorrow to take a closer look: “Just try and figure out the best steps after [the MRI])."
— Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) February 15, 2021
Chris Geeter McGee di Spectrum SportsNet ha riferito che il 27enne Davis ha ammesso di sentirsi bene durante il duello contro i Nuggets. Le cose, tuttavia, sono andate male perché è dovuto uscire nel secondo quarto e non è più tornato.
AD set he felt as good as he has with the injury going into tonight so the set back was disappointing …. says the MRI will tell them more
— Chris Geeter McGee (@geeter3) February 15, 2021
Classe 1996. Collaboratore per BasketUniverso dal 31 marzo 2014. Laureato in Scienze Umanistiche per la Comunicazione presso l’Università Statale di Milano. Innamorato dello sport e delle sue storie, con una predilezione per la pallacanestro e il calcio.