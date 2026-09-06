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Ben Simmons torna in NBA: firmerà con i Sacramento Kings

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Francesco ManziLascia un Commento su Ben Simmons torna in NBA: firmerà con i Sacramento Kings

Dopo quasi 2 anni sabbatici, passati perlopiù a pescare nella sua Australia, Ben Simmons ha dato seguito ai rumors che sono circolati negli ultimi mesi: tornerà in campo in NBA nella prossima stagione, come riportato da Shams Charania ha infatti firmato un annuale da 3.5 milioni di dollari con i Sacramento Kings.

Simmons, prima scelta assoluta al Draft 2016, è stato All-Star per 3 volte in carriera ma negli ultimi anni, soprattutto dai Playoff 2021 in poi, era iniziato un declino più psicologico che mentale. Dai Philadelphia 76ers era passato prima ai Brooklyn Nets e poi ai Los Angeles Clippers: nell’ultima esperienza a LA, in 17 partite, aveva mantenuto 2.9 punti, 3.8 rimbalzi e 3.1 assist di media.

Francesco Manzi
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