Eurobasket, tutti i risultati della amichevoli di preparazione: volano Francia, Serbia e Finlandia; male Spagna e Slovenia

Come arrivano le varie squadre agli
Europei di basket 2025?
Anche le amichevoli di preparazione confermano il ruolo della
Serbia come grande favorita, visto il record di 7-0 nelle amichevoli. Arrivano agli Europei da imbattute anche la Francia (5-0) e la Finlandia di un indemoniato Lauri Markkanen (4-0). Positive anche le marce di avvicinamento di Lituania (6-1) e Germania (5-1). L’Italia chiude 4-2 dopo aver perso entrambe le gare nel torneo dell’Acropoli. Spagna (1-4) e Slovenia (1-5) sono le sorprese in negativo. Per completare il girone degli Azzurri: Grecia in ripresa dopo l’esordio di Giannis Antetokounmpo (4-3), la Bosnia zoppica (3-4) e nel frattempo ha perso Musa, Cipro (0-2) e Georgia (0-6) sono le uniche squadre a non aver vinto neanche una volta nei test match.
Questi tutti i risultati, raccolti dalla FIBA.
Belgium (1-5)
Date
Location
Opposition
Result
Live stream
August 6
Athens (GRE)
Greece
74-6 2 (L)
Courtside 1891
August 8
Jyvaskyla (FIN)
Finland
105-62 (L)
August 11
Espoo (FIN)
Finland
92-74 (L)
August 15
Ostend (BEL)
Great Britain
84-72 (W)
August 17
Ostend (BEL)
Bosnia and Herzegovina
73-60 (L)
August 23
Sarajevo (BIH)
Bosnia and Herzegovina
90-74 (L)
Bosnia and Herzegovina (3-4)
Date
Location
Opposition
Result
Live stream
July 27
Nanjing (CHN)
China
90-70 (L)
July 29
Nanjing (CHN)
China
77-75 (L)
August 5
Belgrade (SRB)*
Serbia
126-89 (L)
August 10
Sarajevo (BIH)
Montenegro
102-90 (L)
August 16
Ostend (BEL)
Great Britain
103-73 (W)
August 17
Ostend (BEL)
Belgium
73-60 (W)
August 23
Sarajevo (BIH)
Belgium
90-74 (W)
*behind closed doors Cyprus (0-2)
Date
Location
Opposition
Result
Live stream
August 9
Limassol (CYP)
Israel
109-69 (L)
Courtside 1891
August 10
Limassol (CYP)
Serbia
122-57 (L)
Courtside 1891 Czechia (2-4)
Date
Location
Opposition
Result
Live stream
August 5
Malaga (ESP)
Spain B
75-80 (L)
August 7
Malaga (ESP)
Spain
87-73 (L)
Courtside 1891
August 15
Munich (GER)
Serbia
113-84 (L)
August 16
Munich (GER)
Türkiye
79-65 (L)
August 19
Prague (CZE)*
Georgia
103-83 (W)
August 21
Prague (CZE)
Georgia
100-87 (W)
Estonia (3-2)
Date
Location
Opposition
Result
Live stream
August 1
Panevezys (LTU)
Lithuania
89-68 (L)
August 5
Riga (LAT)*
Israel
93-81 (W)
August 7
Riga (LAT)*
Georgia
75-70 (W)
August 20
Stockholm (SWE)
Sweden
88-87 (W)
August 22
Tallinn (EST)
Great Britain
72-62 (L)
*behind closed doors Finland (4-0)
Date
Location
Opposition
Result
Live stream
August 8
Jyvaskyla (FIN)
Belgium
105-62 (W)
August 11
Espoo (FIN)
Belgium
92-74 (W)
August 17
Sosnowiec (POL)
Poland
97-88 (W)
August 21
Espoo (FIN)
Poland
106-87 (W)
France (5-0)
Georgia (0-6)
Date
Location
Opposition
Result
Live stream
August 4
Riga (LAT)*
Israel
76-66 (L)
August 7
Riga (LAT)*
Estonia
75-70 (L)
August 10
Kaunas (LTU)
Lithuania
77-54 (L)
August 14
Sosnowiec (POL)
Poland
94-89 (L)
August 19
Prague (CZE)*
Czechia
103-83 (L)
August 21
Prague (CZE)
Czechia
100-87 (L)
*behind closed doors Germany (5-1)
Date
Location
Opposition
Result
Live stream
August 8
Ljubljana (SLO)
Slovenia
103-89 (W)
Courtside 1891
August 10
Mannheim (GER)
Slovenia
80-70 (W)
August 15
Munich (GER)
Türkiye
73-71 (W)
August 16
Munich (GER)
Serbia
91-81 (L)
August 21
Madrid (ESP)
Spain
106-105 (W)
Courtside 1891
August 23
Cologne (GER)
Spain
95-78 (W)
Great Britain (1-4)
Date
Location
Opposition
Result
Live stream
August 8
Pau (FRA)
France
74-67 (L)
Courtside 1891
August 15
Ostend (BEL)
Belgium
84-72 (L)
August 16
Ostend (BEL)
Bosnia and Herzegovina
103-73 (L)
August 19
Ljubljana (SLO)
Slovenia
93-81 (L)
Courtside 1891
August 22
Tallinn (EST)
Estonia
72-62 (W)
Greece (4-3)
Iceland (1-4)
Date
Location
Opposition
Result
Live stream
August 2
Trento (ITA)
Italy
87-61 (L)
Courtside 1891
August 3
Trento (ITA)
Poland
92-90 (L)
Courtside 1891
August 14
Braga (POR)
Sweden
73-70 (W)
August 15
Braga (POR)
Portugal
83-79 (L)
August 22
Alytus (LTU)
Lithuania
96-83 (L)
Israel (3-2)
Date
Location
Opposition
Result
Live stream
August 4
Riga (LAT)*
Georgia
76-66 (W)
August 5
Riga (LAT)*
Estonia
81-93 (L)
August 9
Limassol (CYP)
Cyprus
109-69 (W)
Courtside 1891
August 10
Limassol (CYP)
Greece
75-58 (W)
Courtside 1891
August 17
Bar (MNE)
Montenegro
88-76 (L)
*behind closed doors Italy (4-2)
Latvia (2-3)
Lithuania (6-1)
Date
Location
Opposition
Result
Live stream
August 1
Panevezys (LTU)
Estonia
89-68 (W)
August 7
Istanbul (TUR)
Türkiye
91-70 (W)
August 10
Kaunas (LTU)
Georgia
77-54 (W)
August 14
Riga (LAT)
Latvia
109-105 (W)
August 15
Siauliai (LTU)
Slovenia
94-72 (W)
August 20
Vilnius (LTU)
Türkiye
84-81 (L)
August 22
Alytus (LTU)
Iceland
96-83 (W)
Montenegro (2-3)
Date
Location
Opposition
Result
Live stream
August 4
Mouilleron-le-Captif (FRA)
France
81-75 (L)
Courtside 1891
August 10
Sarajevo (BIH)
Bosnia and Herzegovina
102-90 (W)
August 14
Thessaloniki (GRE)
Greece
69-61 (L)
Courtside 1891
August 17
Bar (MNE)
Israel
88-76 (W)
August 23
Istanbul (TUR)
Türkiye
96-85 (L)
Poland (3-5)
Date
Location
Opposition
Result
Live stream
August 2
Trento (ITA)
Senegal
75-69 (L)
Courtside 1891
August 3
Trento (ITA)
Iceland
92-90 (W)
Courtside 1891
August 6
Belgrade (SRB)
Serbia
79-67 (L)
August 9
Katowice (POL)*
Sweden
88-82 (L)
August 10
Katowice (POL)
Sweden
74-72 (W)
August 14
Sosnowiec (POL)
Georgia
94-89 (W)
August 17
Sosnowiec (POL)
Finland
97-88 (L)
August 21
Espoo (FIN)
Finland
106-87 (L)
*behind closed doors Portugal (3-2)
Date
Location
Opposition
Result
Live stream
August 5
Malaga (ESP)
Spain
76-74 (W)
Courtside 1891
August 7
Malaga (ESP)
Spain B
80-75 (L)
August 10
Madrid (ESP)
Argentina
84-70 (L)
August 15
Braga (POR)
Iceland
83-79 (W)
August 16
Braga (POR)
Sweden
78-61 (W)
August 21
Sines (POR)
Sporting CP
Serbia (7-0)
Date
Location
Opposition
Result
Live stream
August 5
Belgrade (SRB)*
Bosnia and Herzegovina
126-89 (W)
August 6
Belgrade (SRB)*
Poland
79-67 (W)
August 9
Limassol (CYP)
Greece
76-66 (W)
Courtside 1891
August 10
Limassol (CYP)
Cyprus
122-55 (W)
Courtside 1891
August 15
Munich (GER)
Czechia
113-84 (W)
August 16
Munich (GER)
Germany
91-81 (W)
August 21
Belgrade (SRB)
Slovenia
106-72 (W)
*behind closed doors Slovenia (1-5)
Date
Location
Opposition
Result
Live stream
August 8
Ljubljana (SLO)
Germany
103-89 (L)
Courtside 1891
August 10
Mannheim (GER)
Germany
80-70 (L)
August 15
Siauliai (LTU)
Lithuania
94-72 (L)
August 16
Riga (LAT)
Latvia
100-88 (L)
August 19
Ljubljana (SLO)
Great Britain
93-81 (W)
Courtside 1891
August 21
Belgrade (SRB)
Serbia
106-72 (L)
Spain (1-5)
Sweden (1-4)
Date
Location
Opposition
Result
Live stream
August 9
Katowice (POL)*
Poland
88-82 (W)
August 10
Katowice (POL)
Poland
74-72 (L)
August 14
Braga (POR)
Iceland
73-70 (L)
August 16
Braga (POR)
Portugal
78-61 (L)
August 20
Stockholm (SWE)
Estonia
88-87 (L)
Türkiye (3-2)
Date
Location
Opposition
Result
Live stream
August 7
Istanbul (TUR)
Lithuania
91-70 (L)
August 15
Munich (GER)
Germany
73-71 (L)
August 16
Munich (GER)
Czechia
79-65 (W)
August 20
Vilnius (LTU)
Lithuania
84-81 (W)
August 23
Istanbul (TUR)
Montenegro
96-85 (W)
Preparation games for FIBA EuroBasket 2025
Team
Record
Win %
Serbia
7-0
100%
France
5-0
100%
Finland
4-0
100%
Lithuania
6-1
86%
Germany
5-1
83%
Italy
4-2
67%
Estonia
3-2
60%
Israel
3-2
60%
Portugal
3-2
60%
Türkiye
3-2
60%
Greece
4-3
57%
Bosnia and Herzegovina
3-4
43%
Latvia
2-3
40%
Montenegro
2-3
40%
Poland
3-5
37%
Czechia
2-4
33%
Iceland
1-4
20%
Great Britain
1-4
20%
Spain
1-4
20%
Sweden
1-4
20%
Belgium
1-5
17%
Slovenia
1-5
17%
Cyprus
0-2
0%
Georgia
0-6
0%
