Eurobasket, tutti i risultati della amichevoli di preparazione: volano Francia, Serbia e Finlandia; male Spagna e Slovenia

Come arrivano le varie squadre agli Europei di basket 2025?

Anche le amichevoli di preparazione confermano il ruolo della Serbia come grande favorita, visto il record di 7-0 nelle amichevoli. Arrivano agli Europei da imbattute anche la Francia (5-0) e la Finlandia di un indemoniato Lauri Markkanen (4-0). Positive anche le marce di avvicinamento di Lituania (6-1) e Germania (5-1). L’Italia chiude 4-2 dopo aver perso entrambe le gare nel torneo dell’Acropoli. Spagna (1-4) e Slovenia (1-5) sono le sorprese in negativo. Per completare il girone degli Azzurri: Grecia in ripresa dopo l’esordio di Giannis Antetokounmpo (4-3), la Bosnia zoppica (3-4) e nel frattempo ha perso Musa, Cipro (0-2) e Georgia (0-6) sono le uniche squadre a non aver vinto neanche una volta nei test match.

Questi tutti i risultati, raccolti dalla FIBA.

Belgium (1-5)

Date Location Opposition Result Live stream August 6 Athens (GRE) Greece 74-62 (L) Courtside 1891 August 8 Jyvaskyla (FIN) Finland 105-62 (L) August 11 Espoo (FIN) Finland 92-74 (L) August 15 Ostend (BEL) Great Britain 84-72 (W) August 17 Ostend (BEL) Bosnia and Herzegovina 73-60 (L) August 23 Sarajevo (BIH) Bosnia and Herzegovina 90-74 (L)

Bosnia and Herzegovina (3-4)

Date Location Opposition Result Live stream July 27 Nanjing (CHN) China 90-70 (L) July 29 Nanjing (CHN) China 77-75 (L) August 5 Belgrade (SRB)* Serbia 126-89 (L) August 10 Sarajevo (BIH) Montenegro 102-90 (L) August 16 Ostend (BEL) Great Britain 103-73 (W) August 17 Ostend (BEL) Belgium 73-60 (W) August 23 Sarajevo (BIH) Belgium 90-74 (W)

*behind closed doors

Cyprus (0-2)

Date Location Opposition Result Live stream August 9 Limassol (CYP) Israel 109-69 (L) Courtside 1891 August 10 Limassol (CYP) Serbia 122-57 (L) Courtside 1891

Czechia (2-4)

Date Location Opposition Result Live stream August 5 Malaga (ESP) Spain B 75-80 (L) August 7 Malaga (ESP) Spain 87-73 (L) Courtside 1891 August 15 Munich (GER) Serbia 113-84 (L) August 16 Munich (GER) Türkiye 79-65 (L) August 19 Prague (CZE)* Georgia 103-83 (W) August 21 Prague (CZE) Georgia 100-87 (W)

Estonia (3-2)

Date Location Opposition Result Live stream August 1 Panevezys (LTU) Lithuania 89-68 (L) August 5 Riga (LAT)* Israel 93-81 (W) August 7 Riga (LAT)* Georgia 75-70 (W) August 20 Stockholm (SWE) Sweden 88-87 (W) August 22 Tallinn (EST) Great Britain 72-62 (L)

*behind closed doors

Finland (4-0)

Date Location Opposition Result Live stream August 8 Jyvaskyla (FIN) Belgium 105-62 (W) August 11 Espoo (FIN) Belgium 92-74 (W) August 17 Sosnowiec (POL) Poland 97-88 (W) August 21 Espoo (FIN) Poland 106-87 (W)

France (5-0)

Georgia (0-6)

Date Location Opposition Result Live stream August 4 Riga (LAT)* Israel 76-66 (L) August 7 Riga (LAT)* Estonia 75-70 (L) August 10 Kaunas (LTU) Lithuania 77-54 (L) August 14 Sosnowiec (POL) Poland 94-89 (L) August 19 Prague (CZE)* Czechia 103-83 (L) August 21 Prague (CZE) Czechia 100-87 (L)

*behind closed doors

Germany (5-1)

Date Location Opposition Result Live stream August 8 Ljubljana (SLO) Slovenia 103-89 (W) Courtside 1891 August 10 Mannheim (GER) Slovenia 80-70 (W) August 15 Munich (GER) Türkiye 73-71 (W) August 16 Munich (GER) Serbia 91-81 (L) August 21 Madrid (ESP) Spain 106-105 (W) Courtside 1891 August 23 Cologne (GER) Spain 95-78 (W)

Great Britain (1-4)

Date Location Opposition Result Live stream August 8 Pau (FRA) France 74-67 (L) Courtside 1891 August 15 Ostend (BEL) Belgium 84-72 (L) August 16 Ostend (BEL) Bosnia and Herzegovina 103-73 (L) August 19 Ljubljana (SLO) Slovenia 93-81 (L) Courtside 1891 August 22 Tallinn (EST) Estonia 72-62 (W)

Greece (4-3)

Iceland (1-4)

Date Location Opposition Result Live stream August 2 Trento (ITA) Italy 87-61 (L) Courtside 1891 August 3 Trento (ITA) Poland 92-90 (L) Courtside 1891 August 14 Braga (POR) Sweden 73-70 (W) August 15 Braga (POR) Portugal 83-79 (L) August 22 Alytus (LTU) Lithuania 96-83 (L)

Israel (3-2)

Date Location Opposition Result Live stream August 4 Riga (LAT)* Georgia 76-66 (W) August 5 Riga (LAT)* Estonia 81-93 (L) August 9 Limassol (CYP) Cyprus 109-69 (W) Courtside 1891 August 10 Limassol (CYP) Greece 75-58 (W) Courtside 1891 August 17 Bar (MNE) Montenegro 88-76 (L)

*behind closed doors

Italy (4-2)

Latvia (2-3)

Lithuania (6-1)

Date Location Opposition Result Live stream August 1 Panevezys (LTU) Estonia 89-68 (W) August 7 Istanbul (TUR) Türkiye 91-70 (W) August 10 Kaunas (LTU) Georgia 77-54 (W) August 14 Riga (LAT) Latvia 109-105 (W) August 15 Siauliai (LTU) Slovenia 94-72 (W) August 20 Vilnius (LTU) Türkiye 84-81 (L) August 22 Alytus (LTU) Iceland 96-83 (W)

Montenegro (2-3)

Date Location Opposition Result Live stream August 4 Mouilleron-le-Captif (FRA) France 81-75 (L) Courtside 1891 August 10 Sarajevo (BIH) Bosnia and Herzegovina 102-90 (W) August 14 Thessaloniki (GRE) Greece 69-61 (L) Courtside 1891 August 17 Bar (MNE) Israel 88-76 (W) August 23 Istanbul (TUR) Türkiye 96-85 (L)

Poland (3-5)

Date Location Opposition Result Live stream August 2 Trento (ITA) Senegal 75-69 (L) Courtside 1891 August 3 Trento (ITA) Iceland 92-90 (W) Courtside 1891 August 6 Belgrade (SRB) Serbia 79-67 (L) August 9 Katowice (POL)* Sweden 88-82 (L) August 10 Katowice (POL) Sweden 74-72 (W) August 14 Sosnowiec (POL) Georgia 94-89 (W) August 17 Sosnowiec (POL) Finland 97-88 (L) August 21 Espoo (FIN) Finland 106-87 (L)

*behind closed doors

Portugal (3-2)

Date Location Opposition Result Live stream August 5 Malaga (ESP) Spain 76-74 (W) Courtside 1891 August 7 Malaga (ESP) Spain B 80-75 (L) August 10 Madrid (ESP) Argentina 84-70 (L) August 15 Braga (POR) Iceland 83-79 (W) August 16 Braga (POR) Sweden 78-61 (W) August 21 Sines (POR) Sporting CP

Serbia (7-0)

Date Location Opposition Result Live stream August 5 Belgrade (SRB)* Bosnia and Herzegovina 126-89 (W) August 6 Belgrade (SRB)* Poland 79-67 (W) August 9 Limassol (CYP) Greece 76-66 (W) Courtside 1891 August 10 Limassol (CYP) Cyprus 122-55 (W) Courtside 1891 August 15 Munich (GER) Czechia 113-84 (W) August 16 Munich (GER) Germany 91-81 (W) August 21 Belgrade (SRB) Slovenia 106-72 (W)

*behind closed doors

Slovenia (1-5)

Date Location Opposition Result Live stream August 8 Ljubljana (SLO) Germany 103-89 (L) Courtside 1891 August 10 Mannheim (GER) Germany 80-70 (L) August 15 Siauliai (LTU) Lithuania 94-72 (L) August 16 Riga (LAT) Latvia 100-88 (L) August 19 Ljubljana (SLO) Great Britain 93-81 (W) Courtside 1891 August 21 Belgrade (SRB) Serbia 106-72 (L)

Spain (1-5)

Sweden (1-4)

Date Location Opposition Result Live stream August 9 Katowice (POL)* Poland 88-82 (W) August 10 Katowice (POL) Poland 74-72 (L) August 14 Braga (POR) Iceland 73-70 (L) August 16 Braga (POR) Portugal 78-61 (L) August 20 Stockholm (SWE) Estonia 88-87 (L)

Türkiye (3-2)

Date Location Opposition Result Live stream August 7 Istanbul (TUR) Lithuania 91-70 (L) August 15 Munich (GER) Germany 73-71 (L) August 16 Munich (GER) Czechia 79-65 (W) August 20 Vilnius (LTU) Lithuania 84-81 (W) August 23 Istanbul (TUR) Montenegro 96-85 (W)

Preparation games for FIBA EuroBasket 2025 Team Record Win % Serbia 7-0 100% France 5-0 100% Finland 4-0 100% Lithuania 6-1 86% Germany 5-1 83% Italy 4-2 67% Estonia 3-2 60% Israel 3-2 60% Portugal 3-2 60% Türkiye 3-2 60% Greece 4-3 57% Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-4 43% Latvia 2-3 40% Montenegro 2-3 40% Poland 3-5 37% Czechia 2-4 33% Iceland 1-4 20% Great Britain 1-4 20% Spain 1-4 20% Sweden 1-4 20% Belgium 1-5 17% Slovenia 1-5 17% Cyprus 0-2 0% Georgia 0-6 0%

[Foto: FIBA]