Dopo mesi di incertezza, di rumors, di dichiarazioni ambigue da parte dell’interessato, Giannis Antetokounmpo ha finalmente deciso: a poco meno di una settimana dalla deadline, il greco ha annunciato su Twitter di aver scelto di rinnovare il proprio contratto con i Milwaukee Bucks, accettando il super-max.

“Questa è casa mia, è la mia città. Sono fortunato ad essere parte dei Milwaukee Bucks per i prossimi 5 anni. Facciamo in modo che questi anni contino. Lo spettacolo va avanti, prendiamoci tutto” ha scritto Giannis.

This is my home, this is my city.. I’m blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let’s make these years count. The show goes on, let’s get it. 🤎🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/895tCBE9RK

— Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) December 15, 2020