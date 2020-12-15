Giannis Antetokounmpo ha finalmente deciso cosa farà del proprio futuro: resta ai Bucks

Francesco ManziLascia un Commento su Giannis Antetokounmpo ha finalmente deciso cosa farà del proprio futuro: resta ai Bucks

Dopo mesi di incertezza, di rumors, di dichiarazioni ambigue da parte dell’interessato, Giannis Antetokounmpo ha finalmente deciso: a poco meno di una settimana dalla deadline, il greco ha annunciato su Twitter di aver scelto di rinnovare il proprio contratto con i Milwaukee Bucks, accettando il super-max.

“Questa è casa mia, è la mia città. Sono fortunato ad essere parte dei Milwaukee Bucks per i prossimi 5 anni. Facciamo in modo che questi anni contino. Lo spettacolo va avanti, prendiamoci tutto” ha scritto Giannis.

Secondo quanto riportato da Shams Charania, il contratto di Antetokounmpo sarà un quinquennale da 228.2 milioni di dollari, il contratto più pesante di tutta la storia NBA superando il record precedente di Russell Westbrook.

