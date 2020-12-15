Dopo mesi di incertezza, di rumors, di dichiarazioni ambigue da parte dell’interessato, Giannis Antetokounmpo ha finalmente deciso: a poco meno di una settimana dalla deadline, il greco ha annunciato su Twitter di aver scelto di rinnovare il proprio contratto con i Milwaukee Bucks, accettando il super-max.
“Questa è casa mia, è la mia città. Sono fortunato ad essere parte dei Milwaukee Bucks per i prossimi 5 anni. Facciamo in modo che questi anni contino. Lo spettacolo va avanti, prendiamoci tutto” ha scritto Giannis.
This is my home, this is my city.. I’m blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let’s make these years count. The show goes on, let’s get it. 🤎🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/895tCBE9RK
— Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) December 15, 2020
Secondo quanto riportato da Shams Charania, il contratto di Antetokounmpo sarà un quinquennale da 228.2 milioni di dollari, il contratto più pesante di tutta la storia NBA superando il record precedente di Russell Westbrook.
Breaking: Giannis Antetokounmpo says he is signing a contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks. The two-time MVP will sign a five-year, $228.2 million supermax extension with the franchise, the largest deal in NBA history, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 15, 2020
Five biggest contracts in NBA history
1. Giannis Antetokounmpo (2020) $228.2M
2. Russell Westbrook (2017) $206.8M
3. Steph Curry (2017) $201.2M
4. Klay Thompson (2019) $189.9M
5. Anthony Davis (2020) $189.9M
— Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) December 15, 2020
Milano. Laureato in Gestione del Lavoro e Comunicazione per le Organizzazioni all’Università Cattolica, ho fondato BasketUniverso nel 2011. Sì, tifo Orlando Magic e faccio di tutto per non nasconderlo.