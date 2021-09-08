NBA Milano Bayern Datome

Gigi Datome non è più presidente dell’Associazione Giocatori di EuroLega

Cambio al vertice dell’ELPA, l’Associazione dei Giocatori di EuroLega.

Il presidente non è più Gigi Datome, al suo posto eletto Toko Shengelia del CSKA.

 

L’ala dell’Olimpia Milano resta comunque nel board con il ruolo di vice-presidente insieme al compagno di squadra Kyle Hines, a Nikola Kalinic e Adam Hanga, tutti confermati.

Entrano nel consiglio direttivo anche Mateusz Ponitka e Jayson Granger, ne escono Janis Timma e Nihad Djedovic.

 

Foto: Olimpia Milano

