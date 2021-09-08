Gigi Datome non è più presidente dell’Associazione Giocatori di EuroLega

Cambio al vertice dell’ELPA, l’Associazione dei Giocatori di EuroLega.

Il presidente non è più Gigi Datome, al suo posto eletto Toko Shengelia del CSKA.

An emotional moment as @GigiDatome ’s term of ELPA President came to an end. @TokoShengelia23 was elected as ELPA’s new President. #ELPlayers #ELPA pic.twitter.com/AcUXAqOCdQ

L’ala dell’Olimpia Milano resta comunque nel board con il ruolo di vice-presidente insieme al compagno di squadra Kyle Hines, a Nikola Kalinic e Adam Hanga, tutti confermati.

Entrano nel consiglio direttivo anche Mateusz Ponitka e Jayson Granger, ne escono Janis Timma e Nihad Djedovic.

A big thank you goes to @janis_timma and @NihadDjedovic for their dedication and contribution as Players’ Board members over the last 2 seasons. You remain a part of ELPA family and we wish you all the best in your future, on and off the court.#ELPlayers #ELPA pic.twitter.com/zbthUvU9gc

— EuroLeague Players Association (@the_ELPA) September 8, 2021