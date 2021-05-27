I Los Angeles Lakers annunciano quale sarà la loro casa per i prossimi 20 anni

Roberto CaporilliLascia un Commento su I Los Angeles Lakers annunciano quale sarà la loro casa per i prossimi 20 anni

Il longevo matrimonio fra i Los Angeles Lakers e lo Staples Center continuerà per altri 20 anni.

I gialloviola continueranno a giocare a Downtown fino al 2041, così come avviene ormai da 20 stagioni, escludendo la parentesi pandemica.

L’annuncio è arrivato poche ore prima del ritorno di una partita di playoff dei Lakers allo Staples, quella con i Phoenix Suns, 2952 giorni dopo l’ultima.

