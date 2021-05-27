I Los Angeles Lakers annunciano quale sarà la loro casa per i prossimi 20 anni

Il longevo matrimonio fra i Los Angeles Lakers e lo Staples Center continuerà per altri 20 anni.
Thank you, @AEGworldwide. After 21 seasons, this partnership has been grounded in giving the best experience to our fans. The same is true for the next 20. pic.twitter.com/tiRRjpmZVB
— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) May 27, 2021
I gialloviola continueranno a giocare a Downtown fino al 2041, così come avviene ormai da 20 stagioni, escludendo la parentesi pandemica.
Proud home of the @Lakers for the next 20 years! #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/UVIhvWKeDk
— STAPLES Center (@STAPLESCenter) May 27, 2021
L’annuncio è arrivato poche ore prima del ritorno di una partita di playoff dei Lakers allo Staples, quella con i Phoenix Suns, 2952 giorni dopo l’ultima.
2,952
2,952
2,952…..Repeated a few times to let it sink in.
That is the number of DAYS since our last playoff game at STAPLES Center-way too long.
Tonight let’s get LOUD!!! Whether it’s @STAPLESCenter or at home. We will be respectful of our opponent and each other 💜💛
— Jeanie Buss (@JeanieBuss) May 27, 2021
