I Los Angeles Lakers prolungano il contratto di Rob Pelinka, Twitter insorge

I Los Angeles Lakers hanno prolungato il contratto di Rob Pelinka.

Pelinka resterà general manager e vice president of basketball operations fino al 2026, proseguendo nell’incarico che ricopre dal 2017. Nonostante le delusioni dell’ultima stagione, con mosse di mercato rivelatesi completamente sbagliate, i Lakers hanno deciso di puntare ancora su Pelinka.

Una decisione che ha lasciato perplessi la maggior parte dei tifosi e anche molti addetti ai lavori. Il cosiddetto “popolo di Twitter”, infatti, ha commentato la notizia con ironia o sdegno.

Rob Pelinka was more responsible for last season’s debacle than Frank Vogel was.

Frank Vogel got fired on Twitter five seconds after the finale. Rob gets a contract extension.

It pays—apparently literally—to be a part of the Lakers family. https://t.co/dlzy0W4x6S

— Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) October 8, 2022