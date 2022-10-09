I Los Angeles Lakers prolungano il contratto di Rob Pelinka, Twitter insorge

I Los Angeles Lakers hanno prolungato il contratto di Rob Pelinka.
Pelinka resterà general manager e vice president of basketball operations fino al 2026, proseguendo nell’incarico che ricopre dal 2017. Nonostante le delusioni dell’ultima stagione, con mosse di mercato rivelatesi completamente sbagliate, i Lakers hanno deciso di puntare ancora su Pelinka.
Una decisione che ha lasciato perplessi la maggior parte dei tifosi e anche molti addetti ai lavori. Il cosiddetto “popolo di Twitter”, infatti, ha commentato la notizia con ironia o sdegno.
Rob Pelinka was more responsible for last season’s debacle than Frank Vogel was.
Frank Vogel got fired on Twitter five seconds after the finale. Rob gets a contract extension.
It pays—apparently literally—to be a part of the Lakers family. https://t.co/dlzy0W4x6S
— Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) October 8, 2022
Rob Pelinka is, arguably, the worst general manager in the NBA and the Lakers said, “We need more of this.”
Very unserious franchise.
— Colb (@___Colb___) October 8, 2022
Rob Pelinka not trading Russ and earning a contract extension pic.twitter.com/BdardAnqoR
— Josh Toussaint (@josh2saint) October 8, 2022
i’ve seen enough of rob pelinka as the gm of the los angeles lakers. he’s overstayed his welcome at dis point the fact dat he just got a 4 year extension man just wow
— Coach Rome (@Rome_Beast) October 8, 2022
Anyone who thought Rob Pelinka was gonna be gone anytime soon just ain’t been paying attention to the way the Lakers been moving the last 5 years lol
— Ry (@JustRyCole) October 8, 2022
