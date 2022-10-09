I Los Angeles Lakers prolungano il contratto di Rob Pelinka, Twitter insorge

Home NBA News
Roberto CaporilliLascia un Commento su I Los Angeles Lakers prolungano il contratto di Rob Pelinka, Twitter insorge

I Los Angeles Lakers hanno prolungato il contratto di Rob Pelinka.

Pelinka resterà general manager e vice president of basketball operations fino al 2026, proseguendo nell’incarico che ricopre dal 2017. Nonostante le delusioni dell’ultima stagione, con mosse di mercato rivelatesi completamente sbagliate, i Lakers hanno deciso di puntare ancora su Pelinka.

Una decisione che ha lasciato perplessi la maggior parte dei tifosi e anche molti addetti ai lavori. Il cosiddetto “popolo di Twitter”, infatti, ha commentato la notizia con ironia o sdegno.

Lascia un commento

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.