Isaac Humphries

Il mondo sportivo celebra l’atto di coraggio di Isaac Humphries

Alessandro SaracenoLascia un Commento su Il mondo sportivo celebra l’atto di coraggio di Isaac Humphries

Il mondo dello sport ha abbracciato il centro del Melbourne United, Isaac Humphries, dopo il suo coraggioso annuncio di mercoledì mattina.

Il video di Humphries è stato visto più di 5 milioni di volte nelle prime 24 ore, con 2 milioni di visualizzazioni su Twitter e oltre 3 milioni di visualizzazioni tra TikTok e Instagram.

Da tutta l’Australia a tutto il mondo, vedi sotto alcuni degli incredibili messaggi di supporto ricevuti da Isaac Humphries.

 

