Il mondo sportivo celebra l’atto di coraggio di Isaac Humphries

Il mondo dello sport ha abbracciato il centro del Melbourne United, Isaac Humphries, dopo il suo coraggioso annuncio di mercoledì mattina.

Il video di Humphries è stato visto più di 5 milioni di volte nelle prime 24 ore, con 2 milioni di visualizzazioni su Twitter e oltre 3 milioni di visualizzazioni tra TikTok e Instagram.

Da tutta l’Australia a tutto il mondo, vedi sotto alcuni degli incredibili messaggi di supporto ricevuti da Isaac Humphries.

"Truth is that I'm gay" Australian basketball player @IsaacHumphries7 tells @AmandaDCNN why his dark road to becoming an openly gay player was absolutely worth it. Read his story in @CNNopinion: https://t.co/12YynSXvTb pic.twitter.com/juhsSFezVm — CNN International (@cnni) November 15, 2022

Incredibly brave. Thank you for sharing your truth, Isaac. You will help so many. https://t.co/6hihrAnO8d — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) November 15, 2022

Thank you for sharing your truth with the world and please know that your story will help inspire someone else to step forward as well. Congratulations and best of luck this season. @NBL @MelbUnited #Pride🏳️‍🌈 🏀 https://t.co/g0gpk0NYon — Jason Collins (@jasoncollins98) November 15, 2022

Tremendous courage and purpose https://t.co/GhbZ0sMd68 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 15, 2022