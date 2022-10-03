Il popolo di Twitter sbeffeggia i Phoenix Suns dopo il ko con Adelaide

Nella notte i Phoenix Suns sono stati clamorosamente sconfitti in casa dagli Adelaide 36ers.
KO incredibile per il team dell’Arizona, battuto 124-134 dalla squadra australiana, la prima formazione non NBA dal 2015 a battere una franchigia americana.
La caduta, seppur in una gara di pre-season di poco valore, ha fatto molto rumore e ha scatenato le prese in giro sui social. Su Twitter, infatti, i tifosi delle squadre avversari si sono scatenati, facendo notare che nel campionato australiano Adelaide non è neanche una squadra di vertice.
Suns getting lit up by a created team
— Dom2K (That Dom Guy) (@Dom_2k) October 3, 2022
Congratulations to Luka Doncic, Craig Randall, and Robert Franks on becoming the new co-owners of the Phoenix Suns 👏🏽
— Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) October 3, 2022
The 36ers aren’t even one of the better teams in their league 😭😭😭😭😭
The Suns just lost to the Pistons of the NBL pic.twitter.com/EiUgz6OIsw
— Rcito 🇵🇷⚡️ (@ramon_rican) October 3, 2022
The Pheonix Suns at halftime after being down 71-59 to the Adelaide 36ers pic.twitter.com/sx5EG8BCWZ
— LBJ ʰᶦᵐ (@KiLBJJ) October 3, 2022
NBA twitter looking at the Suns pic.twitter.com/9uKUZeN8rA
— Bryson🐻 (@BrysonWright3) October 3, 2022
