Il popolo di Twitter sbeffeggia i Phoenix Suns dopo il ko con Adelaide

Nella notte i Phoenix Suns sono stati clamorosamente sconfitti in casa dagli Adelaide 36ers.

KO incredibile per il team dell’Arizona, battuto 124-134 dalla squadra australiana, la prima formazione non NBA dal 2015 a battere una franchigia americana.

La caduta, seppur in una gara di pre-season di poco valore, ha fatto molto rumore e ha scatenato le prese in giro sui social. Su Twitter, infatti, i tifosi delle squadre avversari si sono scatenati, facendo notare che nel campionato australiano Adelaide non è neanche una squadra di vertice.

Suns getting lit up by a created team

Congratulations to Luka Doncic, Craig Randall, and Robert Franks on becoming the new co-owners of the Phoenix Suns 👏🏽

The 36ers aren’t even one of the better teams in their league 😭😭😭😭😭

The Suns just lost to the Pistons of the NBL pic.twitter.com/EiUgz6OIsw

— Rcito 🇵🇷⚡️ (@ramon_rican) October 3, 2022