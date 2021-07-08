james harden

James Harden fermato dalla polizia a Parigi insieme a Lil Baby, che è stato arrestato

Francesco Manzi

Nelle scorse ore erano circolate sui social diverse foto di James Harden insieme al rapper Lil Baby, suo amico, a Parigi. Tra le altre cose, i due avevano partecipato ad alcuni eventi per il noto brand Balenciaga.

Harden e Lil Baby poco fa sono però tornati nei trend topic per essere stati fermati dalla polizia francese. Un video in cui gli agenti controllano i documenti a entrambi è stato condiviso su Twitter, generando varie reazioni. Dopo alcuni approfondimenti, è emerso che Lil Baby è stato arrestato insieme ad altre due persone per possesso di droga, in particolare di marijuana. Harden invece sarebbe stato lasciato andare e sarebbe in libertà.

