James Harden fermato dalla polizia a Parigi insieme a Lil Baby, che è stato arrestato

Nelle scorse ore erano circolate sui social diverse foto di James Harden insieme al rapper Lil Baby, suo amico, a Parigi. Tra le altre cose, i due avevano partecipato ad alcuni eventi per il noto brand Balenciaga.

Harden e Lil Baby poco fa sono però tornati nei trend topic per essere stati fermati dalla polizia francese. Un video in cui gli agenti controllano i documenti a entrambi è stato condiviso su Twitter, generando varie reazioni. Dopo alcuni approfondimenti, è emerso che Lil Baby è stato arrestato insieme ad altre due persone per possesso di droga, in particolare di marijuana. Harden invece sarebbe stato lasciato andare e sarebbe in libertà.

James Harden was stopped by police in Paris and reports are stating he’s been arrested/detained 👀 We’ll keep you updated as news develops. pic.twitter.com/m07IbqGvqS

Lil Baby was spotted in the back of a police car in Paris while hanging with James Harden 👀

Reports say he was among 3 people arrested for some sort of marijuana-related charge. We’ll keep you updated as news develops. pic.twitter.com/mUT5fTT7Ib

