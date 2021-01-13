Jared Dudley vuole assolutamente che Anthony Davis venga nominato miglior difensore dell’anno

Dopo la vittoria contro gli Houston Rockets, il veterano dei Los Angeles Lakers, Jared Dudley, ha potenziato la campagna di Difensive Player of the Year di Anthony Davis.

Via Twitter, Dudley ha detto ai media di rivedere il match della loro vittoria per 117 a 100 sui Rockets. Dudley ha notato in particolare che dovrebbero fare attenzione a Davis che limita James Harden, che è molto più veloce ed è uno dei migliori attaccanti della storia.

For all the Media Members that have a vote for the Defensive Player OF The Year Vote please watch the Film of the Lakers Vs Houston Rockets game tonight! See how @AntDavis23 impacts the game of the floor like NO other player. Switching on Harden, blocking and altering shots!