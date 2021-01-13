Jared Dudley vuole assolutamente che Anthony Davis venga nominato miglior difensore dell’anno

Dopo la vittoria contro gli Houston Rockets, il veterano dei Los Angeles Lakers, Jared Dudley, ha potenziato la campagna di Difensive Player of the Year di Anthony Davis.
Via Twitter, Dudley ha detto ai media di rivedere il match della loro vittoria per 117 a 100 sui Rockets. Dudley ha notato in particolare che dovrebbero fare attenzione a Davis che limita James Harden, che è molto più veloce ed è uno dei migliori attaccanti della storia.
“Per tutti i giornalisti che votano per il Difensive Player of the Year, guardatevi la partita dei Lakers contro gli Houston Rockets di stasera! Guardate come @AntDavis23 influisce sul gioco come NESSUN altro giocatore. Guardate come cambia su Harden, lo limita e lo infastidisce nei tiri!”.
For all the Media Members that have a vote for the Defensive Player OF The Year Vote please watch the Film of the Lakers Vs Houston Rockets game tonight! See how @AntDavis23 impacts the game of the floor like NO other player. Switching on Harden, blocking and altering shots!— Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) January 13, 2021
Le statistiche e i video dicono che Dudley ha ragione. Oltre a segnare 19 punti e prendere 10 rimbalzi, Davis ha chiuso con cinque stoppate. È stato determinante nel limitare i Rockets a solo il 39,2% dal campo e il 30 % dalla distanza. I Rockets non hanno mai guidato nel match e sono stati sotto anche di 30 punti.
Classe 1996. Collaboratore per BasketUniverso dal 31 marzo 2014. Laureato in Scienze Umanistiche per la Comunicazione presso l’Università Statale di Milano. Innamorato dello sport e delle sue storie, con una predilezione per la pallacanestro e il calcio.