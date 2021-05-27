La long list del Canada per il Preolimpico è decisamente interessante

Anche il Canada ha diramato la long list dei convocati per il Preolimpico che giocherà in casa, a Victoria.
Nella lista dei canadesi compaiono 21 giocatori, 14 dei quali militano attualmente in NBA. La stella assoluta è RJ Barrett dei Knicks ma ci sono tanti altri elementi interessanti come Laguentz Dort dei Thunder e Andrew Wiggins degli Warriors.
Questo l’elenco completo, pubblicato sul sito della federbasket canadese.
|
Name
|
Position
|
Height
|
Hometown
|
Previous / Current Club
|Kyle Alexander
|
Forward
|
6’11”
|Milton, ON
|Fuenlabrada (Spain)
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker
|
Guard
|
6’6”
|Toronto, ON
|New Orleans Pelicans
|R.J. Barrett
|
Guard
|
6’6”
|Mississauga, ON
|New York Knicks
|Trae Bell-Haynes
|
Guard
|
6’2”
|Toronto, ON
|Crailsheim Merlins (Germany)
|Anthony Bennett
|
Forward
|
6’8”
|Toronto, ON
|N/A
|Khem Birch
|
Centre
|
6’9”
|Montreal, QC
|Toronto Raptors
|Oshae Brissett
|
Forward
|
6’7”
|Mississauga, ON
|Indiana Pacers
|Dillon Brooks
|
Forward
|
6’7″
|Mississauga, ON
|Memphis Grizzlies
|Brandon Clarke
|
Forward
|
6’8”
|Vancouver, BC
|Memphis Grizzlies
|Aaron Doornekamp
|
Forward
|
6’7”
|Napanee, ON
|Tenerife (Spain)
|Luguentz Dort
|
Guard
|
6’4”
|Montreal, QC
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|Melvin Ejim
|
Forward
|
6’6″
|Toronto, ON
|Buducnost VOLI (Montenegro)
|Cory Joseph
|
Guard
|
6’3″
|Toronto, ON
|Detroit Pistons
|Trey Lyles
|
Forward
|
6’10”
|Saskatoon, SK
|San Antonio Spurs
|Mychal Mulder
|
Guard
|
6’3”
|Windsor, ON
|Golden State Warriors
|Andrew Nicholson
|
Forward
|
6’9”
|Mississauga, ON
|Fujian Sturgeons (China)
|Andrew Nembhard
|
Guard
|
6’5”
|Aurora, ON
|Gonzaga Bulldogs (NCAA)
|Kelly Olynyk
|
Forward
|
7’0″
|Kamloops, BC
|Houston Rockets
|Dwight Powell
|
Forward
|
6’11”
|Toronto, ON
|Dallas Mavericks
|Tristan Thompson
|
Centre
|
6’10”
|Brampton, ON
|Boston Celtics
|Andrew Wiggins
|
Forward
|
6’7”
|Vaughan, ON
|Golden State Warriors
Il Canada giocherà il Preolimpico con Grecia e Cina nel girone, incrociando poi il raggruppamento che comprende Uruguay, Repubblica Ceca e Turchia.
