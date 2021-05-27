La long list del Canada per il Preolimpico è decisamente interessante

Nazionali Olimpiadi 2021
Anche il Canada ha diramato la long list dei convocati per il Preolimpico che giocherà in casa, a Victoria.

Nella lista dei canadesi compaiono 21 giocatori, 14 dei quali militano attualmente in NBA. La stella assoluta è RJ Barrett dei Knicks ma ci sono tanti altri elementi interessanti come Laguentz Dort dei Thunder e Andrew Wiggins degli Warriors.

Questo l’elenco completo, pubblicato sul sito della federbasket canadese.

Name

Position

Height

Hometown

Previous / Current Club
Kyle Alexander

Forward

6’11”

 Milton, ON Fuenlabrada (Spain)
Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Guard

6’6”

 Toronto, ON New Orleans Pelicans
R.J. Barrett

Guard

6’6”

 Mississauga, ON New York Knicks
Trae Bell-Haynes

Guard

6’2”

 Toronto, ON Crailsheim Merlins (Germany)
Anthony Bennett

Forward

6’8”

 Toronto, ON N/A
Khem Birch

Centre

6’9”

 Montreal, QC Toronto Raptors
Oshae Brissett

Forward

6’7”

 Mississauga, ON Indiana Pacers
Dillon Brooks

Forward

6’7″

 Mississauga, ON Memphis Grizzlies
Brandon Clarke

Forward

6’8”

 Vancouver, BC Memphis Grizzlies
Aaron Doornekamp

Forward

6’7”

 Napanee, ON Tenerife (Spain)
Luguentz Dort

Guard

6’4”

 Montreal, QC Oklahoma City Thunder
Melvin Ejim

Forward

6’6″

 Toronto, ON Buducnost VOLI (Montenegro)
Cory Joseph

Guard

6’3″

 Toronto, ON Detroit Pistons
Trey Lyles

Forward

6’10”

 Saskatoon, SK San Antonio Spurs
Mychal Mulder

Guard

6’3”

 Windsor, ON Golden State Warriors
Andrew Nicholson

Forward

6’9”

 Mississauga, ON Fujian Sturgeons (China)
Andrew Nembhard

Guard

6’5”

 Aurora, ON Gonzaga Bulldogs (NCAA)
Kelly Olynyk

Forward

7’0″

 Kamloops, BC Houston Rockets
Dwight Powell

Forward

6’11”

 Toronto, ON Dallas Mavericks
Tristan Thompson

Centre

6’10”

 Brampton, ON Boston Celtics
Andrew Wiggins

Forward

6’7”

 Vaughan, ON Golden State Warriors

 

Il Canada giocherà il Preolimpico con Grecia e Cina nel girone, incrociando poi il raggruppamento che comprende Uruguay, Repubblica Ceca e Turchia.

 

Foto: FIBA

