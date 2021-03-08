Che si tratti della stagione regolare, dei playoff o dell’All-Star Game, LeBron James continua il suo assalto ai record di tutti i tempi. Portando a termine il suo quarto assist nella partita di questa notte, LeBron ha superato Isiah Thomas al terzo posto nella classifica degli assistman All-Time dell’All-Star Game, secondo ESPN Statistics & Information. LBJ ha smazzato 97 assist nell’esibizione di mezza stagione, restando dietro solo a Magic Johnson e Chris Paul.

With his third assist of the game, LeBron James tied Isiah Thomas for the 3rd-most assists in ASG History (97).

Only Magic Johnson (127) and Chris Paul (112) entered the game with more. pic.twitter.com/yhMX8oxG4J

— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 8, 2021