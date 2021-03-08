LeBron James sale sul podio degli assistman All-Time dell’All-Star Game superando Isiah Thomas

Home NBA News
Alessandro SaracenoLascia un Commento su LeBron James sale sul podio degli assistman All-Time dell’All-Star Game superando Isiah Thomas

Che si tratti della stagione regolare, dei playoff o dell’All-Star Game, LeBron James continua il suo assalto ai record di tutti i tempi. Portando a termine il suo quarto assist nella partita di questa notte, LeBron ha superato Isiah Thomas al terzo posto nella classifica degli assistman All-Time dell’All-Star Game, secondo ESPN Statistics & Information. LBJ ha smazzato 97 assist nell’esibizione di mezza stagione, restando dietro solo a Magic Johnson e Chris Paul.

 

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Lascia un commento

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.