LeBron James vuole battere Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in tutte le statistiche possibili e immaginibaili

È un fatto ampiamente noto che la superstar dei Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James, sta inseguendo Kareem Abdul-Jabbar nella lista dei marcatori di tutti i tempi della NBA. Questa però non è l’unica statistica in cui il King si sta avvicinando ad Abdul-Jabbar. James è anche sul radar di Abdul-Jabbar in termini di minuti giocati tra stagione regolare e playoff giocati, secondo Mike Trudell di Spectrum SportsNet.

An updated @KingJames minutes stat: having played the 7th most minutes of any player this season, he is up to 60,607 combined regular season and playoff minutes.

That trails only @kaj33 (66,297) and Karl Malone (62,759). Kobe is 4th with 56,882.

— Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) March 5, 2021