LeBron James vuole battere Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in tutte le statistiche possibili e immaginibaili

È un fatto ampiamente noto che la superstar dei Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James, sta inseguendo Kareem Abdul-Jabbar nella lista dei marcatori di tutti i tempi della NBA. Questa però non è l’unica statistica in cui il King si sta avvicinando ad Abdul-Jabbar. James è anche sul radar di Abdul-Jabbar in termini di minuti giocati tra stagione regolare e playoff giocati, secondo Mike Trudell di Spectrum SportsNet.

“Essendo il settimo giocatore con più minuti in campo in questa stagione, LeBron James è arrivato a 60.607 minuti tra regular season e playoff. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (66.297) e Karl Malone (62.759). Kobe è quarto con 56.882”.

 

