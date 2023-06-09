Zion Williamson

L’ex fidanzata pornostar di Zion Williamson tira fuori screen con accuse di richieste di threesome sfrenati

Home NBA News
Alessandro SaracenoLascia un Commento su L’ex fidanzata pornostar di Zion Williamson tira fuori screen con accuse di richieste di threesome sfrenati

Zion Williamson ha disprezzato almeno una donna con il suo recente annuncio di aspettare una bambina con la sua nuova fidanzata. Moriah Mills, una star del cinema per adulti, è ora uscita con alcune brutte accuse sulla superstar dei New Orleans Pelicans. Secondo Mills, lei e Williamson si frequentavano ancora anche dopo che Zion aveva messo incinta la sua compagna.

Mills ha fatto di tutto con le sue accuse in una serie di tweet emotivi. Ha anche tirato fuori le sue accuse di richieste di threesome:

Mills è ovviamente profondamente ferita dalla recente rivelazione del bambino di Zion Williamson e vuole vendicarsi cercando di distruggere pubblicamente il suo nome.

Per essere chiari, non abbiamo modo di verificare se qualcuna di queste accuse sia reale. Questi tweet provengono tutti dall’account di Moriah Mills e, ovviamente, questa è la sua versione della storia. In tutta onestà, non sappiamo nemmeno se quei presunti screenshot delle sue conversazioni con Williamson siano effettivamente veri.

Stiamo a vedere come andrà avanti questa storia. Sicuramente Zion Williamson non sta vivendo settimane tranquille e Moriah Mills è davvero indemoniata con il fenomeno dei Pelicans.

Leggi anche: Jokic è STORIA! Una tripla doppia così non si era MAI VISTA alle NBA Finals

Latest posts by Alessandro Saraceno (see all)

Lascia un commento

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.