L’ex fidanzata pornostar di Zion Williamson tira fuori screen con accuse di richieste di threesome sfrenati

Zion Williamson ha disprezzato almeno una donna con il suo recente annuncio di aspettare una bambina con la sua nuova fidanzata. Moriah Mills, una star del cinema per adulti, è ora uscita con alcune brutte accuse sulla superstar dei New Orleans Pelicans. Secondo Mills, lei e Williamson si frequentavano ancora anche dopo che Zion aveva messo incinta la sua compagna.

Mills ha fatto di tutto con le sue accuse in una serie di tweet emotivi. Ha anche tirato fuori le sue accuse di richieste di threesome:

What was I your African sex freak fantasy @Zionwilliamson !!! pic.twitter.com/wHgNx6zbw7 — Moriah Mills 🖤 (@moriahmillsss) June 9, 2023

You literally had a baby one me @Zionwilliamson how could you pic.twitter.com/KOSQCresf2 — Moriah Mills 🖤 (@moriahmillsss) June 9, 2023

How many more women @Zionwilliamson don’t you think I’ve been humiliated enough 🥲🥲🥲 pic.twitter.com/QxJKF9i7fc — Moriah Mills 🖤 (@moriahmillsss) June 9, 2023

Remember when you wanted me to have a threesome with white girls to spice up are sex life even more @Zionwilliamson and when I found them you said no I don’t want to share you .. fuck you !!! Snow bunnies for threesomes black girls to fuck and suck I hate you 🤢🤢🤢🤢 — Moriah Mills 🖤 (@moriahmillsss) June 9, 2023

You said you was so proud I was a boss f girl that makes her own bread that has. Her own Lambo and motion and that you didn’t want me to do regular porn anymore because of are relationship. that has. and you let some bum bm flex in your rr truck @Zionwilliamson that most likely… — Moriah Mills 🖤 (@moriahmillsss) June 9, 2023

You ate my pussy on the first night you loved my pussy I know !!! I know what I have @Zionwilliamson — Moriah Mills 🖤 (@moriahmillsss) June 9, 2023

And you couldn’t fuck me standing up because of your leg I really was their for you @Zionwilliamson you never touch this pussy again and trust I know you loved it I fucking know you been seeing me since 2021 it’s 2023 and you beg to see me all the time like everyone else does I… — Moriah Mills 🖤 (@moriahmillsss) June 9, 2023

So embarrassing had to watch you lose when you came to my city @Zionwilliamson your not a champ yor the king anymore you a fat loser you lost me for good !!!! Enjoy father hood ✌️ and your so sweaty I hated laying next you in bed !!!!! pic.twitter.com/b2te5uDIr4 — Moriah Mills 🖤 (@moriahmillsss) June 9, 2023

You book everyone in the same hotel room in New Orleans . I told you to switch my hotel after I kept seeing hoes in my suite fuck you @Zionwilliamson I pray you not fucking all these hoes raw glad I’m rested and clean. God know how many bitches since I left last week. You sex… — Moriah Mills 🖤 (@moriahmillsss) June 9, 2023

If any of those tapes leak I know it’s you @Zionwilliamson because we filmed them on your trap phone — Moriah Mills 🖤 (@moriahmillsss) June 9, 2023

Mills è ovviamente profondamente ferita dalla recente rivelazione del bambino di Zion Williamson e vuole vendicarsi cercando di distruggere pubblicamente il suo nome.

Per essere chiari, non abbiamo modo di verificare se qualcuna di queste accuse sia reale. Questi tweet provengono tutti dall’account di Moriah Mills e, ovviamente, questa è la sua versione della storia. In tutta onestà, non sappiamo nemmeno se quei presunti screenshot delle sue conversazioni con Williamson siano effettivamente veri.

Stiamo a vedere come andrà avanti questa storia. Sicuramente Zion Williamson non sta vivendo settimane tranquille e Moriah Mills è davvero indemoniata con il fenomeno dei Pelicans.

