Luka Dončić parla del suo interesse per l’All-Star Game di quest’anno

Luka Dončić non ha una grandissima opinione del prossimo All-Star Game ma è fatalista: se ci sarà bene, se non ci sarà, pace.

In light of LeBron/others speaking against an All-Star game, I asked @luka7doncic his feelings: “For me it’s whatever is going to be is going to be. If I get selected then obviously I will be grateful and take advantage of the opportunity. If not then I will enjoy my time off.”

