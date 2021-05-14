Finalmente ci siamo. Domani, secondo quanto dichiarato da Steve Nash, i Brooklyjn Nets dovrebbero tornare a schierare i loro Big 3 contemporaneamente. Dopo ripetuti infortuni, più o meno gravi, sia James Harden che Kevin Durant che Kyrie Irving saranno infatti a disposizione per il match contro Chicago.

I Big 3 finora hanno disputato solo 7 partite insieme da quando Harden è arrivato ai Nets a gennaio, con 5 vittorie. Come stilato da StatMuse, la coppia Harden-Durant è imbattuta mentre quella Harden-Irving ha un ottimo record di 14-3. Meno brillante Durant-Irving, che ha vinto solo 6 partite delle 11 disputate.

Nonostante le tante assenze di Irving, KD e Harden, Brooklyn è comunque seconda ad Est con un record di 46-24 e una piccola possibilità di agguantare il primo posto nelle restanti partite.

The Nets Big 3 are back tomorrow.

Their record since the Harden trade:

— StatMuse (@statmuse) May 14, 2021