harden durant irving

NBA – Harden, Durant e Irving torneranno finalmente in campo insieme

Home NBA News
Francesco ManziLascia un Commento su NBA – Harden, Durant e Irving torneranno finalmente in campo insieme

Finalmente ci siamo. Domani, secondo quanto dichiarato da Steve Nash, i Brooklyjn Nets dovrebbero tornare a schierare i loro Big 3 contemporaneamente. Dopo ripetuti infortuni, più o meno gravi, sia James Harden che Kevin Durant che Kyrie Irving saranno infatti a disposizione per il match contro Chicago.

I Big 3 finora hanno disputato solo 7 partite insieme da quando Harden è arrivato ai Nets a gennaio, con 5 vittorie. Come stilato da StatMuse, la coppia Harden-Durant è imbattuta mentre quella Harden-Irving ha un ottimo record di 14-3. Meno brillante Durant-Irving, che ha vinto solo 6 partite delle 11 disputate.

Nonostante le tante assenze di Irving, KD e Harden, Brooklyn è comunque seconda ad Est con un record di 46-24 e una piccola possibilità di agguantare il primo posto nelle restanti partite.

Lascia un commento

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.