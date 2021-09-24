Dopo la firma di Ryan Arcidiacono per il training camp, i Boston Celtics prendono un altro free agent. Come riportato da Shams Charania, i biancoverdi hanno trovato un accordo con Garrison Mathews per un annuale non-garantito. Mathews arriva da due stagioni con gli Washington Wizards, l’ultima con buono spazio e anche 24 partite in quintetto.

Guardia classe 1996, nella scorsa stagione Mathews ha mantenuto 5.5 punti di media in 64 partite col 39% da tre punti.

Free agent guard Garrison Mathews is signing a one-year, non-guaranteed deal with the Boston Celtics, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Mathews spent his first two NBA seasons with Wizards and played 64 games (24 starts) in 2020-21.

— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 24, 2021