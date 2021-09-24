garrison mathews

NBA – I Boston Celtics firmano Garrison Mathews con un non-garantito

Dopo la firma di Ryan Arcidiacono per il training camp, i Boston Celtics prendono un altro free agent. Come riportato da Shams Charania, i biancoverdi hanno trovato un accordo con Garrison Mathews per un annuale non-garantito. Mathews arriva da due stagioni con gli Washington Wizards, l’ultima con buono spazio e anche 24 partite in quintetto.

Guardia classe 1996, nella scorsa stagione Mathews ha mantenuto 5.5 punti di media in 64 partite col 39% da tre punti.

