westbrook

NBA – Il commento conclusivo di Russell Westbrook sulla prima stagione ai Lakers

Home NBA News
Francesco ManziLascia un Commento su NBA – Il commento conclusivo di Russell Westbrook sulla prima stagione ai Lakers

Nelle scorse ore si sono tenute le cosiddette exit interviews, le conferenze stampa che hanno chiuso definitivamente la stagione dei Los Angeles Lakers. I giallo-viola sono stati il più grande flop della stagione e probabilmente una delle più grosse delusioni della storia NBA. Russell Westbrook è stato spesso indicato come principale responsabile delle difficoltà dei Lakers, lui che mai è sembrato essersi integrato nell’alchimia di squadra.

Davanti ai media nelle scorse ore Westbrook ha commentato quella che è stata la sua prima stagione ai Lakers, che potrebbe essere però anche l’ultima. Non è mancato innanzitutto un commento su Frank Vogel, coach licenziato poche ore prima dalla dirigenza: “Non avevo mai avuto problemi con un allenatore prima di quest’anno. Non so quale fosse il suo problema con me”.

Ma non solo, Westbrook ha anche detto che non gli è stata data una vera chance di essere sé stesso. “Mi è parso che non mi sia stata una reale possibilità di essere chi dovevo essere per aiutare questa squadra” – ha dichiarato il giocatore. – “LeBron e Davis hanno spesso detto durante la stagione di ‘lasciare che Russ sia Russ’. Ma siamo onesti, non era vero”.

Lascia un commento

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.