Nelle scorse ore si sono tenute le cosiddette exit interviews, le conferenze stampa che hanno chiuso definitivamente la stagione dei Los Angeles Lakers. I giallo-viola sono stati il più grande flop della stagione e probabilmente una delle più grosse delusioni della storia NBA. Russell Westbrook è stato spesso indicato come principale responsabile delle difficoltà dei Lakers, lui che mai è sembrato essersi integrato nell’alchimia di squadra.

Davanti ai media nelle scorse ore Westbrook ha commentato quella che è stata la sua prima stagione ai Lakers, che potrebbe essere però anche l’ultima. Non è mancato innanzitutto un commento su Frank Vogel, coach licenziato poche ore prima dalla dirigenza: “Non avevo mai avuto problemi con un allenatore prima di quest’anno. Non so quale fosse il suo problema con me”.

Russell Westbrook on what it was like with Frank Vogel: “I’ve never had an issue with any of my coaches before.”

“I’m not sure what his issue was with me,” he said about Vogel, and said he felt like he was trying to prove himself to Frank throughout the year.

— Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) April 11, 2022