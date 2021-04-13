nba durant shannon sharpe

NBA – Kevin Durant litiga pesantemente su Twitter con Shannon Sharpe

Home
Alessandro SaracenoLascia un Commento su NBA – Kevin Durant litiga pesantemente su Twitter con Shannon Sharpe

La star NBA dei Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant, e il co-protagonista di UNDISPUTED, Shannon Sharpe, hanno avuto un battibecco su Twitter quest’oggi dopo che Durant ha chiesto perché Sharpe stesse diffondendo delle “false citazioni” su di lui.

“Il vostro zio ubriaco sta mentendo di nuovo. Quando l’ho detto Shannon Sharpe???????????????????????????

“Ricordate tutti il falso account Twitter di KD quando disse: ora tutti vogliono giocare per gli Heat e per i Lakers? Torniamo ad essere competitivi e ad affrontare queste persone. Poi si unisce agli Warriors da 73-9 e trasforma i Nets in una superpotenza con Kyrie e Harden. Oh mio Dio”.

“Shannon si rifiuta di rispondermi. Shannon perché stai usando la tua piattaforma per diffondere dichiarazioni false su di me ???”.

“KD, SE * vuoi parlare con me. Non sono difficile da trovare, ma non voglio farlo sui social media. Qualunque siano le nostre opinioni. Possono essere gestite lontane dagli occhi dei social media”.

“Possiamo parlare di fronte a tutti, non sei serio Shannon, vai in tv davanti a tutti a diffondere notizie false ma ora vuoi parlare in privato??? Perché stai dicendo bugie in tv Shannon ???”.

Allora, come è finito tutto? Ebbene, Shannon Sharpe chiaramente non aveva alcun interesse a discutere con il fenomeno NBA Durant su Twitter. L’ex MVP della lega ha condiviso uno screenshot che mostra che è stato bloccato dal suo “avversario”.

Durant sembra avere ragione, anche se Sharpe potrebbe averlo bloccato per evitare problemi ulteriori soprattutto alla luce della saga KD-Michael Rapaport.

LEGGI ANCHE: Reggie Miller incorona Stephen Curry e lancia un messaggio Michael Jordan

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Lascia un commento

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.