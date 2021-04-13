La star NBA dei Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant, e il co-protagonista di UNDISPUTED, Shannon Sharpe, hanno avuto un battibecco su Twitter quest’oggi dopo che Durant ha chiesto perché Sharpe stesse diffondendo delle “false citazioni” su di lui.

“Il vostro zio ubriaco sta mentendo di nuovo. Quando l’ho detto Shannon Sharpe???????????????????????????“

Y’all drunk uncle out here lying again. When did I say this @ShannonSharpe ??????????????????????????? https://t.co/698XHOxcYn — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) April 13, 2021

“Ricordate tutti il falso account Twitter di KD quando disse: ora tutti vogliono giocare per gli Heat e per i Lakers? Torniamo ad essere competitivi e ad affrontare queste persone. Poi si unisce agli Warriors da 73-9 e trasforma i Nets in una superpotenza con Kyrie e Harden. Oh mio Dio”.

Y’all remember the fake account when KD said: now everybody wanna play for the heat and Lakers? Let’s go back to being competitive and going at these peoples. Then joins 73-9 warriors and builds Nets into a superpower with Kyrie and Harden. OMG😭 https://t.co/SjU18X9XfE — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) April 13, 2021

“Shannon si rifiuta di rispondermi. Shannon perché stai usando la tua piattaforma per diffondere dichiarazioni false su di me ???”.

Ole Shannon refuses to respond to me. Yo Shannon why are u using your platform to push fake quotes about me??? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) April 13, 2021

“KD, SE * vuoi parlare con me. Non sono difficile da trovare, ma non voglio farlo sui social media. Qualunque siano le nostre opinioni. Possono essere gestite lontane dagli occhi dei social media”.

KD, IF* you wanna talk to me. I’m not hard to find, but I’m not going bck and forth on social media. Whatever our differences are. They can be handled out of the eye of social media. 👍🏾👍🏾 https://t.co/60CGNzMRg9 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) April 13, 2021

“Possiamo parlare di fronte a tutti, non sei serio Shannon, vai in tv davanti a tutti a diffondere notizie false ma ora vuoi parlare in privato??? Perché stai dicendo bugie in tv Shannon ???”.

We can talk in front of everybody, it ain’t that serious Shannon, u go on tv in front of everybody pushing fake shit but now u wanna talk in private??? Why u lying on tv Shannon??? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) April 13, 2021

Allora, come è finito tutto? Ebbene, Shannon Sharpe chiaramente non aveva alcun interesse a discutere con il fenomeno NBA Durant su Twitter. L’ex MVP della lega ha condiviso uno screenshot che mostra che è stato bloccato dal suo “avversario”.

Durant sembra avere ragione, anche se Sharpe potrebbe averlo bloccato per evitare problemi ulteriori soprattutto alla luce della saga KD-Michael Rapaport.

