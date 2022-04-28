irving

NBA – Kyrie Irving è tornato a twittare, tra complotti dei media e razzismo

Francesco Manzi

Pochi giorni fa, dopo il 4-0 subito contro i Celtics, Kyrie Irving aveva fatto i complimenti a Boston su Twitter, commentando la sconfitta molto professionalmente. Sicuramente più scomposta è stata invece la reazione alle ultime polemiche tra Kevin Durant e Charles Barkley, o vedendola più in generale tra i giocatori dei Brooklyn Nets, lui e KD in primis, e i media.

Irving si è lanciato in una serie di tweet furiosi, in cui ha parlato di “burattinai”, di complotti e di razzismo nei confronti di persone come Durant e sé stesso.

Quando vedo il mio nome o quelli dei miei fratelli e sorelle girare sui media, faccio riferimento a tutte le mie ricerche su chi siano davvero queste persone che ne parlano. Il loro lavoro è di controllare la percezione pubblica, traendo profitto dalla discussione, dallo screditamento e dalla mancanza di rispetto verso altre persone solo per intrattenimento.

Mi riferisco ai burattinai, non ai burattini. Tutto ciò che fanno i burattini è correre in giro per la società, cercando di guadagnare popolarità e dire le proprie opinioni. Che vita è questa! Il mio nome vale miliardi per queste aziende media. I miei fratelli e sorelle che hanno a che fare con tutto questo sanno a cosa mi riferisco.

Quando sei libero mentalmente e spiritualmente, non c’è molto che questa distorta e razzista società possa fare per sorprenderti. I miei antenati hanno lasciato indietro tutta la loro saggezza e la verità per raggiungere i loro obiettivi. Quando sai esattamente chi sei, non possono nascondere la loro sporcizia ai tuoi occhi.

Molte di queste aziende media fanno soldi degradando eroi delle comunità nere, africane o indigene. Ne prosperano e poi le rivendono di nuovo a noi, utilizzando la mano di una persona o di un gruppo di persone che diffondono controversie agli occhi del mondo.

Guardate tutte quelle persone che ogni giorno si svegliano e parlano della vita di altri in TV o sui social media, guadagnandoci. Poi giustificano tutto questo dicendo che sono pagati per dire ciò che pensano. È come se vivessero in un Fantasy.

