Pochi giorni fa, dopo il 4-0 subito contro i Celtics, Kyrie Irving aveva fatto i complimenti a Boston su Twitter, commentando la sconfitta molto professionalmente. Sicuramente più scomposta è stata invece la reazione alle ultime polemiche tra Kevin Durant e Charles Barkley, o vedendola più in generale tra i giocatori dei Brooklyn Nets, lui e KD in primis, e i media.

Irving si è lanciato in una serie di tweet furiosi, in cui ha parlato di “burattinai”, di complotti e di razzismo nei confronti di persone come Durant e sé stesso.

Quando vedo il mio nome o quelli dei miei fratelli e sorelle girare sui media, faccio riferimento a tutte le mie ricerche su chi siano davvero queste persone che ne parlano. Il loro lavoro è di controllare la percezione pubblica, traendo profitto dalla discussione, dallo screditamento e dalla mancanza di rispetto verso altre persone solo per intrattenimento. Mi riferisco ai burattinai, non ai burattini. Tutto ciò che fanno i burattini è correre in giro per la società, cercando di guadagnare popolarità e dire le proprie opinioni. Che vita è questa! Il mio nome vale miliardi per queste aziende media. I miei fratelli e sorelle che hanno a che fare con tutto questo sanno a cosa mi riferisco. Quando sei libero mentalmente e spiritualmente, non c’è molto che questa distorta e razzista società possa fare per sorprenderti. I miei antenati hanno lasciato indietro tutta la loro saggezza e la verità per raggiungere i loro obiettivi. Quando sai esattamente chi sei, non possono nascondere la loro sporcizia ai tuoi occhi. Molte di queste aziende media fanno soldi degradando eroi delle comunità nere, africane o indigene. Ne prosperano e poi le rivendono di nuovo a noi, utilizzando la mano di una persona o di un gruppo di persone che diffondono controversie agli occhi del mondo. Guardate tutte quelle persone che ogni giorno si svegliano e parlano della vita di altri in TV o sui social media, guadagnandoci. Poi giustificano tutto questo dicendo che sono pagati per dire ciò che pensano. È come se vivessero in un Fantasy.

When I see my name or my brothers/sisters names getting spun through the media, I refer to all my research about who they are.

Their job is to CONTROL PUBLIC PERCEPTION, all while profiting off discussing, discrediting, and disrespecting people’s lives for entertainment. — A11Even (@KyrieIrving) April 28, 2022

I send shots at the puppet masters, not the puppets. All puppets do is run around society, trying to gain popularity and state opinions. What a life! 🤷🏾‍♂️ My name is worth billions to these media corporations. My brothers and sisters who deal with this know exactly what I mean. — A11Even (@KyrieIrving) April 28, 2022

When you become free mentally and spiritually, there is not much this twisted/Racist society can surprise you with. My ancestors left behind all of the wisdom and truth for their agenda to be exposed. When you know exactly who they are, they can’t hide from their filth. pic.twitter.com/I9yGbg4Elf — A11Even (@KyrieIrving) April 28, 2022

Alot of of these media corporations make their money by degrading BLACK/African/Indigenous community heroes. They thrive off of it, and then sell it back to us by having a hand selected person or group of people spark controversy about them for the world to see. — A11Even (@KyrieIrving) April 28, 2022

Just Watch all of the people who wake up everyday and report about people’s lives on TV and social media, and then profit off of them. Then they justify their jobs by saying they get paid to say how they feel. 🤷🏾‍♂️ Lol Its like these people live in a Fantasy — A11Even (@KyrieIrving) April 28, 2022