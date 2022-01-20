Mancano pochi giorni all’annuncio dei 10 titolari che prenderanno parte all’All Star Game di Cleveland del prossimo mese. Oggi la NBA ha annunciato i risultati della terza settimana di votazioni, in attesa di quelli definitivi del 22 gennaio.

La novità più grande è il sorpasso di LeBron James a Steph Curry come giocatore più votato in assoluto, non solo ad Ovest. Se dovesse chiudersi così la votazione, James sarebbe uno dei due capitani: l’altro sarebbe invece Kevin Durant, che guida l’Est di oltre 300.000 preferenze su Giannis Antetokounmpo ma non potrà prendere parte alla gara a causa del recente infortunio al ginocchio.

Al fianco di LeBron, sempre se le votazioni si concludessero così, ci sarebbero per la Western Conference proprio Curry, Ja Morant, Nikola Jokic ed Andrew Wiggins. Ad Est invece, oltre a KD e Giannis, ci sarebbero DeMar DeRozan, Trae Young e Joel Embiid.