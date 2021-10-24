barclays center

NBA – Manifestanti No-Vax provano a irrompere nel Barclays Center durante Nets-Hornets

Francesco Manzi

Ieri sera si è disputata al Barclays Center la gara tra Brooklyn Nets e Charlotte Hornets, vinta da questi ultimi che sono andati sul 3-0 in questo inizio di stagione. La gara è stata però messa a repentaglio per un po’ a causa di una protesta No-Vax all’esterno del palazzetto. Un gruppo di manifestanti ha voluto infatti protestare contro il vaccino anti-Covid e far sapere a Kyrie Irving di appoggiare la sua decisione. A New York, così come Irving anche gli altri cittadini non possono accedere agli eventi se non sono vaccinati.

Ad un certo punto questi manifestanti hanno saltato le barriere di sicurezza e hanno tentato di irrompere nel Barclays Center. Fortunatamente sono stati fermati e la situazione è tornata alla normalità. Per un lasso di tempo la struttura è stata messa in lockdown.

Il gruppo di persone fuori dal Barclays Center portava bandiere americane e intonava cori in favore di Irving, come ad esempio: “Let Kyrie play” [“Lasciate giocare Kyrie”, ndr].

