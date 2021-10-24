Ieri sera si è disputata al Barclays Center la gara tra Brooklyn Nets e Charlotte Hornets, vinta da questi ultimi che sono andati sul 3-0 in questo inizio di stagione. La gara è stata però messa a repentaglio per un po’ a causa di una protesta No-Vax all’esterno del palazzetto. Un gruppo di manifestanti ha voluto infatti protestare contro il vaccino anti-Covid e far sapere a Kyrie Irving di appoggiare la sua decisione. A New York, così come Irving anche gli altri cittadini non possono accedere agli eventi se non sono vaccinati.

The scene outside Barclays Center where a group of protesters chant, “No vaccine mandate, Stand with Kyrie.” Several hold “Stand with Kyrie” signs. This is the Nets’ home opener. Kyrie Irving will be away from team until he complies with NYC vaccine mandate. pic.twitter.com/833DqYOLf7 — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) October 24, 2021

Ad un certo punto questi manifestanti hanno saltato le barriere di sicurezza e hanno tentato di irrompere nel Barclays Center. Fortunatamente sono stati fermati e la situazione è tornata alla normalità. Per un lasso di tempo la struttura è stata messa in lockdown.

Getting scary out here. Crowd of protesters just jumped barricades and pushing towards door. Chanting let Kyrie play. pic.twitter.com/PlSu5B8amV — Barbara Barker (@meanbarb) October 24, 2021

Kyrie Irving supporters protested and tried rushing the Barclays in support of Kyrie refusal to get vaccinated thus far. pic.twitter.com/UJdAo9V05m — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) October 24, 2021

Il gruppo di persone fuori dal Barclays Center portava bandiere americane e intonava cori in favore di Irving, come ad esempio: “Let Kyrie play” [“Lasciate giocare Kyrie”, ndr].