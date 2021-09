NBA – Minnesota licenzia il presidente, il disappunto di Karl-Anthony Towns

I Minnesota Timberwolves hanno annunciato il licenziamento di Gersson Rosas, president of basketball operations. Al suo posto promosso Sachin Gupta, che nei mesi scorsi era stato corteggiato dagli Houston Rockets.

Timberwolves/Lynx owner Glen Taylor released the following statement:

“Today, the Minnesota Timberwolves parted ways with President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas. As an organization, we remain committed to building a winning team that our fans and city can be proud of.”

— Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) September 22, 2021