NBA – Porzingis e Doncic vogliono vincere insieme ai Dallas Mavericks

Kristaps Porzingis e Luka Doncic si sono ripresi questa notte nella grandissima vittoria NBA dei Dallas Mavericks contro i Milwaukee Bucks. Il duo europeo ha approfittato dell’assenza del due volte MVP in carica Giannis Antetokounmpo, portando a casa un successo per 116 a 101.

Kristaps Porzingis on his on-court connection with Luka Doncic: "We're trying to play together and help each other. We want to win. At the end, we all want to win here, and that's it. We have to keep playing and keep playing together and well and help each other."

— Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) April 9, 2021