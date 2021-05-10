tony brown

NBA – Tony Brown non arbitrerà più in questa stagione a causa di un cancro

Francesco Manzi

Notizia tragica dal mondo arbitrale NBA. Come riportato da Shams Charania, l’ufficiale di gara Tony Brown non arbitrerà altre partite in questa stagione a causa della diagnosi di un cancro al pancreas.

Brown arbitra dal 2002 in NBA e in totale ha all’attivo 1109 partite, di cui 39 in questa stagione, dirette in stagione regolare, 35 nei Playoff.

