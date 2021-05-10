Notizia tragica dal mondo arbitrale NBA. Come riportato da Shams Charania, l’ufficiale di gara Tony Brown non arbitrerà altre partite in questa stagione a causa della diagnosi di un cancro al pancreas.

Brown arbitra dal 2002 in NBA e in totale ha all’attivo 1109 partite, di cui 39 in questa stagione, dirette in stagione regolare, 35 nei Playoff.

NBA referee Tony Brown will not officiate for the remainder of the season and playoffs after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Brown has officiated 1,109 regular season games and 35 playoff games in 19 seasons as an official.

— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 10, 2021