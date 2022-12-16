harden

Perché il 15 Dicembre è una data chiave per il mercato NBA?

Il 15 Dicembre rappresenta una data chiave nel panorama del mercato NBA.

Le norme che regolamentano il trasferimento dei giocatori all’interno della NBA sono molto diverse rispetto a quelle cui siamo abituati in Europa. Ad esempio i giocatori free agent che firmano un nuovo contratto durante la off-season, non possono essere scambiati prima del 15 Dicembre.

Per questo motivo tale data assume un valore molto importante e spesso indica il “vero” inizio del mercato NBA nel corso della stagione. Allo scoccare del 15 Dicembre si sono potenzialmente sbloccati per 74 giocatori, fra i quali alcuni molto interessanti e delle All-Star come James Harden. Rientrano nell’elenco dei trasferibili anche i due italiani Simone Fontecchio e Danilo Gallinari.

Di seguito la lista completa.

PLAYER TEAM ROSTER STATUS SALARY
Aaron Holiday ATL Rotation A $1,836,090
Frank Kaminsky ATL Rotation A $1,836,090
Danilo Gallinari BOS Key Reserve $6,479,000
Luke Kornet BOS Rotation A $2,133,278
Sam Hauser BOS Rotation A $1,637,966
Justin Jackson BOS Rotation A $1,836,090
Noah Vonleh BOS Rotation A $1,836,090
Patty Mills BKN Key Reserve $6,479,000
Edmond Sumner BKN Rotation A $1,968,175
Markieff Morris BKN Rotation A $1,836,090
T.J. Warren BKN Rotation A $1,836,090
Kessler Edwards BKN Rotation A $1,637,966
Yuta Watanabe BKN Rotation A $1,836,090
Andre Drummond CHI Key Reserve $3,200,000
Derrick Jones Jr. CHI Rotation A $3,200,000
Goran Dragic CHI Rotation A $1,836,090
Ricky Rubio CLE Key Reserve $5,853,659
Robin Lopez CLE Rotation A $1,836,090
Raul Neto CLE Rotation A $1,836,090
JaVale McGee DAL Key Reserve $5,461,219
Theo Pinson DAL Rotation A $1,836,090
Bruce Brown DEN Key Reserve $6,479,000
Davon Reed DEN Rotation A $1,902,133
DeAndre Jordan DEN Rotation A $1,836,090
Marvin Bagley III DET Key Reserve $12,500,000
Kevin Knox II DET Rotation A $3,000,000
Rodney McGruder DET Rotation A $1,836,090
Donte DiVincenzo GS Key Reserve $4,500,000
JaMychal Green GS Rotation A $1,836,090
Jalen Smith IND Key Reserve $4,670,160
James Johnson IND Rotation A $1,836,090
John Wall LAC Key Reserve $6,479,000
Lonnie Walker IV LAL Key Reserve $6,479,000
Damian Jones LAL Rotation A $2,298,385
Troy Brown Jr. LAL Rotation A $1,836,090
Thomas Bryant LAL Rotation A $1,836,090
Juan Toscano-Anderson LAL Rotation A $1,836,090
Caleb Martin MIA Key Reserve $6,479,000
Udonis Haslem MIA Rotation A $1,836,090
Joe Ingles MIL Key Reserve $6,479,000
Jevon Carter MIL Rotation A $2,100,000
Serge Ibaka MIL Rotation A $1,836,090
Wesley Matthews MIL Rotation A $1,836,090
Kyle Anderson MIN Key Reserve $8,780,488
Bryn Forbes MIN Rotation A $1,836,090
Nathan Knight MIN Rotation A $1,836,090
Austin Rivers MIN Rotation A $1,836,090
Jalen Brunson NY Top Starter $27,733,332
Isaiah Hartenstein NY Key Reserve $7,804,879
Jericho Sims NY Rotation A $1,639,842
Mike Muscala OKC Rotation A $3,500,000
Bol Bol ORL Key Reserve $2,200,000
James Harden PHI All-Star $33,000,000
P.J. Tucker PHI Starter $10,490,000
Danuel House Jr. PHI Key Reserve $4,105,000
Montrezl Harrell PHI Key Reserve $2,463,490
Bismack Biyombo PHX Rotation A $1,836,090
Damion Lee PHX Rotation A $1,836,090
Josh Okogie PHX Rotation A $1,836,090
Gary Payton II POR Key Reserve $8,300,000
Drew Eubanks POR Rotation A $1,836,090
Malik Monk SAC Key Reserve $9,472,219
KZ Okpala SAC Rotation A $1,902,133
Matthew Dellavedova SAC Rotation A $1,836,090
Chima Moneke SAC Development $1,017,781
Gorgui Dieng SA Rotation A $1,836,090
Otto Porter Jr. TOR Key Reserve $6,000,000
Juancho Hernangomez TOR Rotation A $1,836,090
Justin Champagnie TOR Development $1,637,966
Collin Sexton UTAH Top Starter $16,500,000
Simone Fontecchio UTAH Rotation A $3,205,128
Delon Wright WSH Key Reserve $7,804,878
Taj Gibson WSH Rotation A $1,836,090
Anthony Gill WSH Rotation A $1,836,090

 

