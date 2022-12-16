Perché il 15 Dicembre è una data chiave per il mercato NBA?

Il 15 Dicembre rappresenta una data chiave nel panorama del mercato NBA.
Le norme che regolamentano il trasferimento dei giocatori all’interno della NBA sono molto diverse rispetto a quelle cui siamo abituati in Europa. Ad esempio i giocatori free agent che firmano un nuovo contratto durante la off-season, non possono essere scambiati prima del 15 Dicembre.
Per questo motivo tale data assume un valore molto importante e spesso indica il “vero” inizio del mercato NBA nel corso della stagione. Allo scoccare del 15 Dicembre si sono potenzialmente sbloccati per 74 giocatori, fra i quali alcuni molto interessanti e delle All-Star come James Harden. Rientrano nell’elenco dei trasferibili anche i due italiani Simone Fontecchio e Danilo Gallinari.
Di seguito la lista completa.
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|ROSTER STATUS
|SALARY
|Aaron Holiday
|ATL
|Rotation A
|$1,836,090
|Frank Kaminsky
|ATL
|Rotation A
|$1,836,090
|Danilo Gallinari
|BOS
|Key Reserve
|$6,479,000
|Luke Kornet
|BOS
|Rotation A
|$2,133,278
|Sam Hauser
|BOS
|Rotation A
|$1,637,966
|Justin Jackson
|BOS
|Rotation A
|$1,836,090
|Noah Vonleh
|BOS
|Rotation A
|$1,836,090
|Patty Mills
|BKN
|Key Reserve
|$6,479,000
|Edmond Sumner
|BKN
|Rotation A
|$1,968,175
|Markieff Morris
|BKN
|Rotation A
|$1,836,090
|T.J. Warren
|BKN
|Rotation A
|$1,836,090
|Kessler Edwards
|BKN
|Rotation A
|$1,637,966
|Yuta Watanabe
|BKN
|Rotation A
|$1,836,090
|Andre Drummond
|CHI
|Key Reserve
|$3,200,000
|Derrick Jones Jr.
|CHI
|Rotation A
|$3,200,000
|Goran Dragic
|CHI
|Rotation A
|$1,836,090
|Ricky Rubio
|CLE
|Key Reserve
|$5,853,659
|Robin Lopez
|CLE
|Rotation A
|$1,836,090
|Raul Neto
|CLE
|Rotation A
|$1,836,090
|JaVale McGee
|DAL
|Key Reserve
|$5,461,219
|Theo Pinson
|DAL
|Rotation A
|$1,836,090
|Bruce Brown
|DEN
|Key Reserve
|$6,479,000
|Davon Reed
|DEN
|Rotation A
|$1,902,133
|DeAndre Jordan
|DEN
|Rotation A
|$1,836,090
|Marvin Bagley III
|DET
|Key Reserve
|$12,500,000
|Kevin Knox II
|DET
|Rotation A
|$3,000,000
|Rodney McGruder
|DET
|Rotation A
|$1,836,090
|Donte DiVincenzo
|GS
|Key Reserve
|$4,500,000
|JaMychal Green
|GS
|Rotation A
|$1,836,090
|Jalen Smith
|IND
|Key Reserve
|$4,670,160
|James Johnson
|IND
|Rotation A
|$1,836,090
|John Wall
|LAC
|Key Reserve
|$6,479,000
|Lonnie Walker IV
|LAL
|Key Reserve
|$6,479,000
|Damian Jones
|LAL
|Rotation A
|$2,298,385
|Troy Brown Jr.
|LAL
|Rotation A
|$1,836,090
|Thomas Bryant
|LAL
|Rotation A
|$1,836,090
|Juan Toscano-Anderson
|LAL
|Rotation A
|$1,836,090
|Caleb Martin
|MIA
|Key Reserve
|$6,479,000
|Udonis Haslem
|MIA
|Rotation A
|$1,836,090
|Joe Ingles
|MIL
|Key Reserve
|$6,479,000
|Jevon Carter
|MIL
|Rotation A
|$2,100,000
|Serge Ibaka
|MIL
|Rotation A
|$1,836,090
|Wesley Matthews
|MIL
|Rotation A
|$1,836,090
|Kyle Anderson
|MIN
|Key Reserve
|$8,780,488
|Bryn Forbes
|MIN
|Rotation A
|$1,836,090
|Nathan Knight
|MIN
|Rotation A
|$1,836,090
|Austin Rivers
|MIN
|Rotation A
|$1,836,090
|Jalen Brunson
|NY
|Top Starter
|$27,733,332
|Isaiah Hartenstein
|NY
|Key Reserve
|$7,804,879
|Jericho Sims
|NY
|Rotation A
|$1,639,842
|Mike Muscala
|OKC
|Rotation A
|$3,500,000
|Bol Bol
|ORL
|Key Reserve
|$2,200,000
|James Harden
|PHI
|All-Star
|$33,000,000
|P.J. Tucker
|PHI
|Starter
|$10,490,000
|Danuel House Jr.
|PHI
|Key Reserve
|$4,105,000
|Montrezl Harrell
|PHI
|Key Reserve
|$2,463,490
|Bismack Biyombo
|PHX
|Rotation A
|$1,836,090
|Damion Lee
|PHX
|Rotation A
|$1,836,090
|Josh Okogie
|PHX
|Rotation A
|$1,836,090
|Gary Payton II
|POR
|Key Reserve
|$8,300,000
|Drew Eubanks
|POR
|Rotation A
|$1,836,090
|Malik Monk
|SAC
|Key Reserve
|$9,472,219
|KZ Okpala
|SAC
|Rotation A
|$1,902,133
|Matthew Dellavedova
|SAC
|Rotation A
|$1,836,090
|Chima Moneke
|SAC
|Development
|$1,017,781
|Gorgui Dieng
|SA
|Rotation A
|$1,836,090
|Otto Porter Jr.
|TOR
|Key Reserve
|$6,000,000
|Juancho Hernangomez
|TOR
|Rotation A
|$1,836,090
|Justin Champagnie
|TOR
|Development
|$1,637,966
|Collin Sexton
|UTAH
|Top Starter
|$16,500,000
|Simone Fontecchio
|UTAH
|Rotation A
|$3,205,128
|Delon Wright
|WSH
|Key Reserve
|$7,804,878
|Taj Gibson
|WSH
|Rotation A
|$1,836,090
|Anthony Gill
|WSH
|Rotation A
|$1,836,090
