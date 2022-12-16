Perché il 15 Dicembre è una data chiave per il mercato NBA?

Il 15 Dicembre rappresenta una data chiave nel panorama del mercato NBA.

Le norme che regolamentano il trasferimento dei giocatori all’interno della NBA sono molto diverse rispetto a quelle cui siamo abituati in Europa. Ad esempio i giocatori free agent che firmano un nuovo contratto durante la off-season, non possono essere scambiati prima del 15 Dicembre.

Per questo motivo tale data assume un valore molto importante e spesso indica il “vero” inizio del mercato NBA nel corso della stagione. Allo scoccare del 15 Dicembre si sono potenzialmente sbloccati per 74 giocatori, fra i quali alcuni molto interessanti e delle All-Star come James Harden. Rientrano nell’elenco dei trasferibili anche i due italiani Simone Fontecchio e Danilo Gallinari.

Di seguito la lista completa.

Fonte: ESPN / Sportando