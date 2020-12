Scottie Pippen parla del suo essere sottopagato durante gli anni ai Chicago Bulls

Do you know where Scottie Pippen ranked salary-wise in the NBA during all those great years with the Bulls?



Well…



1991: No. 151

1992: No. 16

1993: No. 8

1994: No. 24

1995: No. 91

1996: No. 74

1997: No. 128

1998: No. 122



One of the biggest bargains in NBA history.