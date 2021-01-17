Shock Indiana Pacers: Caris LeVert è infortunato, out a tempo indeterminato

Non inizia per il momento l’avventura di Caris LaVert agli Indiana Pacers: al giocatore è stato scoperto uno strano nodulo in un rene, che potrebbe anche rivelarsi un tumore. Il giocatore verrà sottoposto ad altri esami, ma al momento rimane out a tempo indeterminato.

La diagnosi era arrivata già prima dell’ufficializzazione dello scambio che ha visto LeVert passare dai Nets ai Pacers. Il giocatore ha ringraziato i Pacers per aver comunque creduto in lui, concludendo lo scambio nonostante questa notizia.

LeVert will undergo further medical tests, and says in statement via Pacers: "On behalf of my family and myself, we want to thank the Indiana Pacers for their support and guidance. We are grateful for their extreme thoroughness during the physical process…" https://t.co/YrnNU1YQ6Q

