Shock Indiana Pacers: Caris LeVert è infortunato, out a tempo indeterminato

Home NBA News
Francesco ManziLascia un Commento su Shock Indiana Pacers: Caris LeVert è infortunato, out a tempo indeterminato

Non inizia per il momento l’avventura di Caris LaVert agli Indiana Pacers: al giocatore è stato scoperto uno strano nodulo in un rene, che potrebbe anche rivelarsi un tumore. Il giocatore verrà sottoposto ad altri esami, ma al momento rimane out a tempo indeterminato.

La diagnosi era arrivata già prima dell’ufficializzazione dello scambio che ha visto LeVert passare dai Nets ai Pacers. Il giocatore ha ringraziato i Pacers per aver comunque creduto in lui, concludendo lo scambio nonostante questa notizia.

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Lascia un commento

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.