Steph Curry ha criticato la sua squadra dopo il KO contro i Bucks: “Ci serve una vittoria, immediatamente”

Home NBA News
Francesco ManziLascia un Commento su Steph Curry ha criticato la sua squadra dopo il KO contro i Bucks: “Ci serve una vittoria, immediatamente”

Pessima prova dei Golden State Warriors nel Christmas Day contro i Milwaukee Bucks, che si somma al duro KO alla prima stagionale contro Brooklyn: i Golden State Warriors destano già le prime preoccupazioni, nonostante le parole di coach Steve Kerr sui due giocatori più deludenti, Kelly Oubre Jr e Andrew Wiggins.

La tirata d’orecchie è arrivata da Steph Curry, apparso sorridente in campo ma molto più duro in conferenza stampa: la stella degli Warriors ha evidenziato i limiti del roster al momento e quello su cui si dovrà lavorare. Curry è stato però chiaro: serve una vittoria il prima possibile, anzi “immediatamente”.

Su quali problemi abbiano avuto gli Warriors in queste prime due gare, Curry ha risposto semplicemente: “Un sacco”, sottolineando che “Il QI della squadra deve migliorare molto”. Il due volte MVP ha aggiunto: “Abbiamo affrontato due squadre che puntano al titolo. Sappiamo che è il livello al quale aspiriamo, ma al momento non ci siamo nemmeno vicini. Non pensavamo potesse essere così dura così presto, ma sappiamo che sarà un lungo processo”.

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Lascia un commento

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.