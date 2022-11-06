Steve Nash potrebbe aver già trovato un nuovo lavoro?

Da qualche giorno Steve Nash non è più l’allenatore dei Brooklyn Nets.

L’allenatore, però, potrebbe non restare a lungo senza un incarico. Secondo il quotidiano The Charlotte Observer, infatti, Nash potrebbe presto unirsi agli Charlotte Hornets.

Stando a quanto riportato dal cronista Rod Boone, il coach degli Hornets, Steve Clifford, avrebbe invitato Nash a trascorrere qualche giorno nella loro organizzazione per “dargli alcuni consigli e le sue opinioni”. Possibile un incarico come consulente per l’ex stella dei Phoenix Suns?

Steve Clifford said he’s invited Steve Nash to come to Charlotte to hang around and “spend a few days with us and kind of watch and give me his thoughts on things.”

— Rod Boone (@rodboone) November 5, 2022