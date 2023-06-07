Zion Williamson diventerà padre, ma una pornostar lo trascina nella bufera

Nelle scorse ore Zion Williamson e la sua fidanzata hanno annunciato che presto avranno il loro primo figlio. Una storia felice, se non fosse che questa notizia ha portato un terzo incomodo nella love story tra i due. La pornostar Moriah Mills nelle scorse ore è infatti intervenuta sulla questione tramite Twitter, non solo dichiarando di avere avuto una relazione (almeno) sessuale con la star dei New Orleans Pelicans, ma denunciando anche minacce da parte dei familiari della fidanzata di Zion.

Congrats to Zion Williamson, who will be a father soon: https://t.co/Yc9mhLBCOV pic.twitter.com/b126vToX1a — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 6, 2023

I tweet di Mills sono stati molti e anche dai contenuti piuttosto espliciti: la pornostar sostiene di avere una relazione con Williamson e di essere rimasta scioccata nello scoprire che non solo fosse fidanzato, ma che stesse per diventare addirittura padre.

Ti avevo detto che saresti diventato il prossimo King dopo LeBron, ti ho motivato. La tua fidanzata è la ragione per la quale sei ingrassato, è tossica, odio che ti stia succedendo tutto questo. Mi hai ferita, non ho dormito ieri notte. Ti ho lasciato sputare nella mia bocca settimana scorsa mentre stavamo sc*****o, potevi dirmi che c’era un’altra tr**a incinta! Come pensavi potesse funzionare visto che entrambe ci stiamo trasferendo a New Orleans? Non pensi che l’avrei scoperto? Hai lasciato che questa tr**a ti abbindolasse, per questo sono arrabbiata. Ha 29 anni e ha già un figlio adulto. So cosa significa essere la fidanzata di un giocatore di basket, sapevo che ci sarebbero state altre ragazze ma non pensavo che alcune rimanessero incinte. Non chiamarmi, mi hai persa almeno finché non vedrò il test del DNA! Penso che farò la matrigna, non rovinerai i piani miei e di Zion! Ho iniziato a portare le trecce e le perline in vita perché ti piacevano, Zion. Ora tutto assume un senso! Odio tutto questo! Zion, sto ricevendo minacce. Sappilo, se mi dovesse accadere qualcosa entro dicembre. Sta degenerando, devi chiamare i tuoi amici e dirgli di smetterla, grazie. Se mi dovesse succedere qualcosa è colpa tua, Zion. La famiglia di questa ragazza mi sta minacciando.

I told you was gonna be the next king next to lebron I motivated you 🥲🥲 you bm is the reason you gained weight she toxic I hate this for you that honestly @Zionwilliamson you hurt me with this one I couldn’t sleep last night 🥲🥲🥲🥲 — Moriah Mills 🖤 (@moriahmillsss) June 7, 2023

I let you spit in my mouth last week when we fucked you could of told me you had another whore pregnant how was that gonna work moving us both to New Orleans you think I would have found out @Zionwilliamson — Moriah Mills 🖤 (@moriahmillsss) June 7, 2023

You let that hoe finesse you is why I’m angry she 29 with a adult child already. I know what comes with being a basketball player girl. I know their will be other women but didn’t expect you to get these hoes pregnant @Zionwilliamson 🥲🤢 — Moriah Mills 🖤 (@moriahmillsss) June 7, 2023

Don’t call my phone @Zionwilliamson you lost me for good until I see dna I’m done !!!!!! — Moriah Mills 🖤 (@moriahmillsss) June 7, 2023

I guess imma be step mommy you not fucking up me and @Zionwilliamson plans baby or not it is what is off this ✌️ — Moriah Mills 🖤 (@moriahmillsss) June 7, 2023

I started getting Knotless braids because that’s all you wanted me to wear @Zionwilliamson and waist beads now it all makes sense 🥲🥲🥲 I hate it here 🥲🥲🥲 — Moriah Mills 🖤 (@moriahmillsss) June 7, 2023

I’m being harassed now @Zionwilliamson I don’t like didn’t threaten anyone if anything happens to me in Atlanta before December . This is getting out of hand. You need to call your people’s Zion thanks I’m done pic.twitter.com/wtHlJqi2Oc — Moriah Mills 🖤 (@moriahmillsss) June 7, 2023