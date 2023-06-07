zion williamson

Zion Williamson diventerà padre, ma una pornostar lo trascina nella bufera

Francesco ManziLascia un Commento su Zion Williamson diventerà padre, ma una pornostar lo trascina nella bufera

Nelle scorse ore Zion Williamson e la sua fidanzata hanno annunciato che presto avranno il loro primo figlio. Una storia felice, se non fosse che questa notizia ha portato un terzo incomodo nella love story tra i due. La pornostar Moriah Mills nelle scorse ore è infatti intervenuta sulla questione tramite Twitter, non solo dichiarando di avere avuto una relazione (almeno) sessuale con la star dei New Orleans Pelicans, ma denunciando anche minacce da parte dei familiari della fidanzata di Zion.

I tweet di Mills sono stati molti e anche dai contenuti piuttosto espliciti: la pornostar sostiene di avere una relazione con Williamson e di essere rimasta scioccata nello scoprire che non solo fosse fidanzato, ma che stesse per diventare addirittura padre.

Ti avevo detto che saresti diventato il prossimo King dopo LeBron, ti ho motivato. La tua fidanzata è la ragione per la quale sei ingrassato, è tossica, odio che ti stia succedendo tutto questo. Mi hai ferita, non ho dormito ieri notte.

Ti ho lasciato sputare nella mia bocca settimana scorsa mentre stavamo sc*****o, potevi dirmi che c’era un’altra tr**a incinta! Come pensavi potesse funzionare visto che entrambe ci stiamo trasferendo a New Orleans? Non pensi che l’avrei scoperto?

Hai lasciato che questa tr**a ti abbindolasse, per questo sono arrabbiata. Ha 29 anni e ha già un figlio adulto. So cosa significa essere la fidanzata di un giocatore di basket, sapevo che ci sarebbero state altre ragazze ma non pensavo che alcune rimanessero incinte.

Non chiamarmi, mi hai persa almeno finché non vedrò il test del DNA!

Penso che farò la matrigna, non rovinerai i piani miei e di Zion!

Ho iniziato a portare le trecce e le perline in vita perché ti piacevano, Zion. Ora tutto assume un senso! Odio tutto questo!

Zion, sto ricevendo minacce. Sappilo, se mi dovesse accadere qualcosa entro dicembre. Sta degenerando, devi chiamare i tuoi amici e dirgli di smetterla, grazie.

Se mi dovesse succedere qualcosa è colpa tua, Zion. La famiglia di questa ragazza mi sta minacciando.

