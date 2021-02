Zion Williamson e Ja Morant realizzano un record NBA che non si vedeva da quasi 50 anni

Zion Williamson e Ja Morant hanno fatto la storia nella partita di questa notte tra New Orleans Pelicans e Memphis Grizzlies.

Zion: 31p, 7r, 6a | Ja: 28p, 7r, 8a

FROM @EliasSports: They are the first No. 1 and No. 2 picks from the same draft with 25 Pts, 5 Reb, 5 Ast against each other since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Neal Walk did it on February 26, 1972.

— Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) February 17, 2021