Isaiah Whaley è svenuto al termine della gara tra UConn e Auburn

Paura per Isaiah Whaley, ala classe 1998 di UConn, che alla fine della gara di questa notte contro Auburn ha avuto un malore. A sirena suonata, le telecamere di ESPN hanno ripreso solo di sfuggita il corpo di un giocatore steso per terra di fianco alla panchina degli Huskies. Inizialmente non si sapeva chi fosse precisamente, ma l’ateneo ha successivamente comunicato che si trattava di Whaley.

This is the end of the UCONN/Auburn telecast on ESPN, Isaiah Whaley was down on the sideline as others tried to find him medical support and the broadcast never mentioned it as they transitioned to the next game. pic.twitter.com/aqJoqfBChv

— Andrew Zelman (@AndrewZelman) November 24, 2021