Isaiah Whaley è svenuto al termine della gara tra UConn e Auburn

Paura per Isaiah Whaley, ala classe 1998 di UConn, che alla fine della gara di questa notte contro Auburn ha avuto un malore. A sirena suonata, le telecamere di ESPN hanno ripreso solo di sfuggita il corpo di un giocatore steso per terra di fianco alla panchina degli Huskies. Inizialmente non si sapeva chi fosse precisamente, ma l’ateneo ha successivamente comunicato che si trattava di Whaley.
This is the end of the UCONN/Auburn telecast on ESPN, Isaiah Whaley was down on the sideline as others tried to find him medical support and the broadcast never mentioned it as they transitioned to the next game. pic.twitter.com/aqJoqfBChv
— Andrew Zelman (@AndrewZelman) November 24, 2021
Il giocatore è svenuto al termine della gara, ma successivamente si è ripreso e ora sta bene.
Update: @IsaiahWhaley fainted at the end of the game, but is doing okay now. Thank you everyone for your concern and well wishes.
— UConn Men’s Basketball (@UConnMBB) November 24, 2021
Milano. Laureato in Gestione del Lavoro e Comunicazione per le Organizzazioni all’Università Cattolica, ho fondato BasketUniverso nel 2011. Sì, tifo Orlando Magic e faccio di tutto per non nasconderlo.