NBA, presentate tutte le maglie City Edition della stagione 2021-22

In contemporanea, poco fa, tutte e 30 le franchigie NBA hanno presentato le loro divise City Edition. Questa versione delle maglie, che cambia ogni anno, è all’ordine del giorno da quando Nike è diventata sponsor tecnico della Lega.

Alcune delle maglie di quest’anno presentano richiami espliciti al passato e a delle divise diventate storiche. Ad esempio torna il grosso falco sul petto degli Atlanta Hawks, come ai tempi di Dikembe Mutombo, oppure le strisce blu e rosse sulla maglia di Washington come ai tempi dei Bullets.

The 404 has always held us down. We bring you this jersey as our ultimate tribute to the 🅰️ pic.twitter.com/Lpxa9yzNlZ — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 1, 2021

A mix of the old and the new. Introducing our 2021-22 NBA City Edition uniform 🔥 Narrated by @PUSHA_T 🎤#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/DLKmgKSgcR — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) November 1, 2021

Altri richiami “storici” sono le scritte di Wolves, Magic e Bulls o le maglie degli Houston Rockets e dei New York Knicks ispirate a quelle degli anni ’90 e inizio 2000. Torna anche il tirannosauro sul petto dei Raptors, ma stavolta coi colori nero e oro.

A jersey that represents #Rockets history. 🚀 How we feeling H-Town? 🤘 pic.twitter.com/r7uqtQQz8Z — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) November 1, 2021

A tribute to The Garden’s most iconic moments. Introducing the 2021-22 City Edition, designed by @KITH. Starring @KembaWalker. Narrated by @ALLAN_HOUSTON. pic.twitter.com/FCMTamoeHc — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) November 1, 2021

Alcune franchigie hanno scelto un design invece completamente nuovo. Ad esempio gli Charlotte Hornets hanno lo schema di un alveare sulle spalle (che richiama appunto i calabroni). I Miami Heat hanno scelto un modo molto originale di scrivere il nome della città sul petto, utilizzato lettere in caratteri diversi, tutti utilizzati sulle divise degli anni scorsi. I Milwaukee Bucks hanno strizzato l’occhio alle maglie viola di tanti anni fa, aggiungendo questo colore sui fianchi.

Never before has a uniform had this much HEAT 🔥

Order #MiamiMashup with your own number styles starting November 14th at midnight.@MiamiHEAT // @AmericanAir pic.twitter.com/OSCcU5lXtY — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 1, 2021

Five decades of Bucks Basketball remixed into the 2021-22 City Edition Uniform. On sale November 15th. Details at https://t.co/j5BaEDonxs pic.twitter.com/ZTdmOYISqt — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 1, 2021

I Boston Celtics hanno presentato una versione vintage della loro maglia, con tanto di logo degli anni ’50 sui pantaloncini.

Paying homage to our rich history filled with Legends of the game and countless iconic moments #WayOfLife pic.twitter.com/gx13RBUlae — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 1, 2021

I San Antonio Spurs, come l’anno scorso, mantengono i colori azzurro, arancione e rosa legati alla tradizione messicana che li caratterizzavano negli anni ’90.

Our #SpursFiesta story continues with a new kind of classic — a mixtape of moments and memories bound together. Introducing our 𝐍𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏-𝟐𝟐 𝐍𝐁𝐀 𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐄𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦! pic.twitter.com/e6NgFiHlVP — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 1, 2021

Sixers e Nuggets guardano anche loro al passato, ricordando gli anni ’70.

a city built on basketball, where rivalries are defined and iconic moments etched in history. take a spin through time to America’s Showplace. pic.twitter.com/r7DMss2Br4 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 1, 2021

Qui tutte le maglie:

It’s City Edition Jersey Reveal Day in the NBA. Picture from the league enclosed. More coverage from me: https://t.co/A6ycVmnrjq pic.twitter.com/JadguuVsNm — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 1, 2021