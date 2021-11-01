city edition

NBA, presentate tutte le maglie City Edition della stagione 2021-22

Francesco Manzi

In contemporanea, poco fa, tutte e 30 le franchigie NBA hanno presentato le loro divise City Edition. Questa versione delle maglie, che cambia ogni anno, è all’ordine del giorno da quando Nike è diventata sponsor tecnico della Lega.

Alcune delle maglie di quest’anno presentano richiami espliciti al passato e a delle divise diventate storiche. Ad esempio torna il grosso falco sul petto degli Atlanta Hawks, come ai tempi di Dikembe Mutombo, oppure le strisce blu e rosse sulla maglia di Washington come ai tempi dei Bullets.

Altri richiami “storici” sono le scritte di Wolves, Magic e Bulls o le maglie degli Houston Rockets e dei New York Knicks ispirate a quelle degli anni ’90 e inizio 2000. Torna anche il tirannosauro sul petto dei Raptors, ma stavolta coi colori nero e oro.

Alcune franchigie hanno scelto un design invece completamente nuovo. Ad esempio gli Charlotte Hornets hanno lo schema di un alveare sulle spalle (che richiama appunto i calabroni). I Miami Heat hanno scelto un modo molto originale di scrivere il nome della città sul petto, utilizzato lettere in caratteri diversi, tutti utilizzati sulle divise degli anni scorsi. I Milwaukee Bucks hanno strizzato l’occhio alle maglie viola di tanti anni fa, aggiungendo questo colore sui fianchi.

I Boston Celtics hanno presentato una versione vintage della loro maglia, con tanto di logo degli anni ’50 sui pantaloncini.

I San Antonio Spurs, come l’anno scorso, mantengono i colori azzurro, arancione e rosa legati alla tradizione messicana che li caratterizzavano negli anni ’90.

Sixers e Nuggets guardano anche loro al passato, ricordando gli anni ’70.

Qui tutte le maglie:

