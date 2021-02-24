I Brooklyn Nets hanno tagliato Iman Shumpert, Andre Roberson e Noah Vonleh: ecco perché

I Brooklyn Nets stanno giocando come i loro tifosi sognavano negli ultimi tempi, ma ciò non ha impedito al loro GM Sean Marks di fare alcune mosse. Adrian Wojnarowski di ESPN riferisce che i Nets rinunciano a tre giocatori: Iman Shumpert, Noah Vonleh e Andre Roberson. Potrebbero essere mosse inaspettate considerano che tutti e tre i giocatori sono stati ingaggiati nemmeno un mese fa.

The Nets keep roster flexibility to take on players in trades or the buyout/free agent market. https://t.co/rs6GYsxrVb

Shams Charania di The Athletic ha però riferito che Roberson e Shumpert dovrebbero rifirmare con i Nets ma questa volta un 10-day contract.

Guard Iman Shumpert and forward Andre Roberson plan to sign 10-day contracts with the Nets when they clear waivers on Friday, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Nets maintaining flexibility ahead of guarantee deadline this week.

— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 24, 2021