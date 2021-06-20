L’onore delle armi per Kevin Durant: i più grandi della NBA gli rendono omaggio

Kevin Durant è stato eroico nelle semifinali di Conference. Nonostante le sue prestazioni incredibili, i Brooklyn Nets sono stati eliminati, dopo aver perso gara 7 in overtime.
Allo scadere del quarto periodo KD aveva segnato il canestro della vittoria ma aveva un piede sulla linea del tiro da tre punti, perciò la sua prodezza è valsa “solamente” il supplementare. Nonostante il ko contro i Milwaukee Bucks, i più grandi giocatori della NBA hanno reso omaggio al collega. L’ennesima dimostrazione del massimo rispetto che c’è fra i cestisti migliori del mondo.
Oh my Kevin 🤯
— Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) June 20, 2021
KD THANK YOU FOR YO GREATNESS!!!!!!
— Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) June 20, 2021
easy$
— Ja Morant (@JaMorant) June 20, 2021
HE DIFFERENT!!
— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) June 20, 2021
KD had zero legs left. Left it all on the floor tonight. Respect.
— Kevin Love (@kevinlove) June 20, 2021
Wow kd
— Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) June 20, 2021
KD IS DIFFERENT 😳
— Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) June 20, 2021
Bruh unreal!!! @KDTrey5 DAMN!!! 😱😱😱
— Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 20, 2021
Clutch
— Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) June 20, 2021
That is insane @KDTrey5
— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) June 20, 2021
Wow that was tough . Fadeaway too
— CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) June 20, 2021
Kevin!!!!
— Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) June 20, 2021
Toughest game 7 shot ever?
— Rudy Gay (@RudyGay) June 20, 2021
Kevin!!!😤
— DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) June 20, 2021
Thank you to Nets superstar Kevin Durant! He put on a show throughout the entire series with the Bucks and scored 48 points in tonight’s loss.
— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 20, 2021
