L’onore delle armi per Kevin Durant: i più grandi della NBA gli rendono omaggio

Kevin Durant è stato eroico nelle semifinali di Conference. Nonostante le sue prestazioni incredibili, i Brooklyn Nets sono stati eliminati, dopo aver perso gara 7 in overtime.

Allo scadere del quarto periodo KD aveva segnato il canestro della vittoria ma aveva un piede sulla linea del tiro da tre punti, perciò la sua prodezza è valsa “solamente” il supplementare. Nonostante il ko contro i Milwaukee Bucks, i più grandi giocatori della NBA hanno reso omaggio al collega. L’ennesima dimostrazione del massimo rispetto che c’è fra i cestisti migliori del mondo.

Oh my Kevin 🤯 — Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) June 20, 2021

KD THANK YOU FOR YO GREATNESS!!!!!! — Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) June 20, 2021

easy$ — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) June 20, 2021

HE DIFFERENT!! — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) June 20, 2021

KD had zero legs left. Left it all on the floor tonight. Respect. — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) June 20, 2021

Wow kd — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) June 20, 2021

KD IS DIFFERENT 😳 — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) June 20, 2021

Clutch — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) June 20, 2021

That is insane @KDTrey5 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) June 20, 2021

Wow that was tough . Fadeaway too — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) June 20, 2021

Kevin!!!! — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) June 20, 2021

Toughest game 7 shot ever? — Rudy Gay (@RudyGay) June 20, 2021

Kevin!!!😤 — DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) June 20, 2021

Thank you to Nets superstar Kevin Durant! He put on a show throughout the entire series with the Bucks and scored 48 points in tonight’s loss. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 20, 2021