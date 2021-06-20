L’onore delle armi per Kevin Durant: i più grandi della NBA gli rendono omaggio

Roberto Caporilli

Kevin Durant è stato eroico nelle semifinali di Conference. Nonostante le sue prestazioni incredibili, i Brooklyn Nets sono stati eliminati, dopo aver perso gara 7 in overtime.

Allo scadere del quarto periodo KD aveva segnato il canestro della vittoria ma aveva un piede sulla linea del tiro da tre punti, perciò la sua prodezza è valsa “solamente” il supplementare. Nonostante il ko contro i Milwaukee Bucks, i più grandi giocatori della NBA hanno reso omaggio al collega. L’ennesima dimostrazione del massimo rispetto che c’è fra i cestisti migliori del mondo.

