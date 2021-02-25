Coach Frank Vogel parla del possibile ritorno in campo di Dennis Schröder

I Los Angeles Lakers potrebbero riavere Dennis Schröder già venerdì, almeno secondo quello che ha detto coach Frank Vogel, che ha condiviso il suo ottimismo sul caso di Schröder con Mike Trudell di Spectrum SN dopo aver perso un’altra partita senza il playmaker titolare e Anthony Davis.
Frank Vogel said “it’s still possible that he plays on Friday,” and the Lakers are hopeful he’d clear protocols and be available for the game vs. Portland.
— Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) February 25, 2021
Classe 1996. Collaboratore per BasketUniverso dal 31 marzo 2014. Laureato in Scienze Umanistiche per la Comunicazione presso l’Università Statale di Milano. Innamorato dello sport e delle sue storie, con una predilezione per la pallacanestro e il calcio.