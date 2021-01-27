L’NBA piange la prematura scomparsa causa Covid-19 dell’amatissimo giornalista Sekou Smith

L’intero mondo NBA ha pianto la scomparsa del giornalista Sekou Smith, morto martedì all’età di 48 anni. L’amato giornalista è morto a causa di complicazioni dovute al COVID-19. Smith ha lavorato nel settore per oltre due decenni, a partire dal 2001, coprendo gli Indiana Pacers per l’Indianapolis Star.

Naturalmente tutto il mondo NBA ha voluto rendere omaggio a una figura che ha segnato gli inizi del terzo millennio cestistico americano.

Man today just got a little heavier… my condolences to Sekou’s wife, family, friends, and extended NBA family. What a kind and compassionate man we just lost. 🙏🏾🕊 — Chris Paul (@CP3) January 27, 2021

I’ve never had anything but positive interactions and conversations with Sekou Smith. Our prayers go out to the Smith family. We lost a good one. Rest In Heaven🖤 https://t.co/yszgMXpfo1 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 27, 2021

We offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Sekou Smith. pic.twitter.com/3eX6Y08nXW — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 27, 2021

He brought incredible joy and professionalism to his coverage of the NBA. The Thunder offers our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Sekou Smith. pic.twitter.com/ydK4TGZnVj — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) January 27, 2021

The Hawks organization is heartbroken by the passing of Sekou Smith. The Hawks’ beat writer for the AJC from 05-09, Sekou provided our fans with honest & fair coverage, sharing incredible insight on the team while establishing himself as one of the NBA’s top personalities. pic.twitter.com/vt2Dtt862K — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 27, 2021

The NBA community lost a great man today in Sekou Smith. While I’ve known him since he was with the AJC but was lucky to work with him at NBA TV. I got to know him well enough to know 3 things — I was lucky to spend time with him, I wanted to know him better and he was a good man — Stan Van Gundy (@realStanVG) January 27, 2021

Sekou Smith was one of my favorite people in the business. Always felt like it was family when we would talk. Always warm, always real… RIP 🙏🏾 — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) January 27, 2021

Classe 1996. Collaboratore per BasketUniverso dal 31 marzo 2014. Laureato in Scienze Umanistiche per la Comunicazione presso l’Università Statale di Milano. Innamorato dello sport e delle sue storie, con una predilezione per la pallacanestro e il calcio.