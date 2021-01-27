L’NBA piange la prematura scomparsa causa Covid-19 dell’amatissimo giornalista Sekou Smith

Alessandro SaracenoLascia un Commento su L’NBA piange la prematura scomparsa causa Covid-19 dell’amatissimo giornalista Sekou Smith

L’intero mondo NBA ha pianto la scomparsa del giornalista Sekou Smith, morto martedì all’età di 48 anni. L’amato giornalista è morto a causa di complicazioni dovute al COVID-19. Smith ha lavorato nel settore per oltre due decenni, a partire dal 2001, coprendo gli Indiana Pacers per l’Indianapolis Star.

Naturalmente tutto il mondo NBA ha voluto rendere omaggio a una figura che ha segnato gli inizi del terzo millennio cestistico americano.

 

