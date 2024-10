Multa ASTRONOMICA dell’NBA ai Sixers per “colpa” di Joel Embiid

Secondo quanto riportato da Shams Charania di ESPN, l’NBA ha deciso di infliggere ai Sixers una multa di 100.000 dollari per le dichiarazioni pubbliche sulla salute dell’ex MVP della lega, Joel Embiid.

Sources said the NBA’s investigation showed that the Sixers did not violate player participation policy with Embiid’s missed games, but in fact with the public comments that did not properly reflect his health issues with his knee. https://t.co/8HrLPpCVfv

— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 29, 2024