Dopo aver vinto il titolo NBA, i Milwaukee Bucks hanno perso qualche pezzo del loro roster.
Bryn Forbes ha declinato la player option ed è vicinissimo ai Brooklyn Nets mentre PJ Tucker è andato ai Miami Heat.
La prima buona notizie per Milwaukee è la permanenza di Bobby Portis: anche lui aveva declinato l’opzione a suo favore ma ha trovato un nuovo accordo. Guadagnerà 9 milioni di dollari in due anni ma la seconda stagione sarà una player option.
Free agent Bobby Portis has agreed to a two-year, $9 million deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, with a second year player option, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 2, 2021
Arrivano a Milwaukee anche due ali: Rodney Hood e Semi Ojeleye.
Free agent F Semi Ojeleye has agreed to a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, his agent Sean Kennedy of @excelbasketball tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2021
The Raptors are planning to release Hood, and upon clearing waivers, Hood intends to sign the deal with the Bucks. https://t.co/6QvQGYW5cV
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2021
Il basket è una malattia di famiglia.
Diplomato al liceo classico all’ombra delle millenarie mura ciclopiche di Alatri, nel cuore della Ciociaria, poi laureato in lingue presso l’Università di Roma Tor Vergata e successivamente studente del master “Comunicare lo Sport” della Cattolica a Milano.
Sono giornalista pubblicista, istruttore minibasket e (quasi ex) playmaker, sono stato responsabile marketing e comunicazione del Basket Ferentino (A2).
A Novembre del 2017 sono diventato direttore responsabile di BasketUniverso.