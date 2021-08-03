Dopo aver vinto il titolo NBA, i Milwaukee Bucks hanno perso qualche pezzo del loro roster.

Bryn Forbes ha declinato la player option ed è vicinissimo ai Brooklyn Nets mentre PJ Tucker è andato ai Miami Heat.

La prima buona notizie per Milwaukee è la permanenza di Bobby Portis: anche lui aveva declinato l’opzione a suo favore ma ha trovato un nuovo accordo. Guadagnerà 9 milioni di dollari in due anni ma la seconda stagione sarà una player option.

Free agent Bobby Portis has agreed to a two-year, $9 million deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, with a second year player option, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 2, 2021

Arrivano a Milwaukee anche due ali: Rodney Hood e Semi Ojeleye.

Free agent F Semi Ojeleye has agreed to a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, his agent Sean Kennedy of @excelbasketball tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2021

The Raptors are planning to release Hood, and upon clearing waivers, Hood intends to sign the deal with the Bucks. https://t.co/6QvQGYW5cV — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2021