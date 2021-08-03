NBA – I Milwaukee Bucks rimodellano il roster: ecco Hood e Ojeleye

Roberto Caporilli

Dopo aver vinto il titolo NBA, i Milwaukee Bucks hanno perso qualche pezzo del loro roster.

Bryn Forbes ha declinato la player option ed è vicinissimo ai Brooklyn Nets mentre PJ Tucker è andato ai Miami Heat.

La prima buona notizie per Milwaukee è la permanenza di Bobby Portis: anche lui aveva declinato l’opzione a suo favore ma ha trovato un nuovo accordo. Guadagnerà 9 milioni di dollari in due anni ma la seconda stagione sarà una player option.

Arrivano a Milwaukee anche due ali: Rodney Hood e Semi Ojeleye.

