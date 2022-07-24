Trae Young e John Collins, disastro in Drew League tra KO e record negativi

Dopo LeBron James e DeMar DeRozan, nella notte altre due stelle NBA come Trae Young e John Collins sono scesi in campo in Drew League. I due hanno sì dato spettacolo, ad esempio con un alley-oop contro il tabellone, ma hanno anche perso la partita contro la squadra di Kevin Punter, ex Milano e Virtus Bologna.

Come se non bastasse, Collins ha avuto la peggio. Oltre alla sconfitta, ha subito anche un poster e soprattutto è diventato il primo giocatore NBA a venire espulso per falli in Drew League. Qualcosa di cui non vantarsi.

tough day for john collins at the drew league. got postered, became the 1st nba player to foul out at the drew & he & trae young’s squad lost 😬 pic.twitter.com/uSMsXEkuVL — buckets (@buckets) July 24, 2022

Alla fine Young ha chiuso con 22 punti nella sua prima partita in Drew League dal 2019, mentre Collins ha realizzato una doppia-doppia da 16 punti e 12 rimbalzi.