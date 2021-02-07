I tifosi hanno criticato aspramente Steve Nash per aver detto che preferisce Kyrie Irving ad Allen Iverson

Steve Nash ha recentemente fatto alcuni commenti interessanti su due grandissimi talenti offensivi di tutti i tempi: Kyrie Irving e Allen Iverson. Pur elogiando Irving, Nash ha decisamente sconvolto la community NBA con i suoi commenti su Irving e Iverson.

La storia è cominciata all’inizio di questa settimana quando a Nash è stato chiesto di confrontare Irving e Iverson come giocatori. Nash, che è un leggendario playmaker, ha affermato che Iverson è stato speciale, ma Irving è più efficiente in campo.

Steve Nash was asked if Allen Iverson was a fair player comparison for Kyrie Irving. Nash said Kyrie is more skilled and that Iverson was electrifying, a crazy competitor, and one of the all-time greats. Full quote below. pic.twitter.com/YR0TkRNKwg

Il coach canadese ha affrontato tantissime volte Iverson durante le loro leggendarie carriere NBA. Tuttavia, Nash sembra credere che Irving sia un giocatore migliore nonostante il rispetto che Iverson ha raccolto durante la sua vita in NBA. Twitter ha reagito rapidamente alla dichiarazione scottante del coach:

More Skilled? How? What skills didn't Iverson have? He was an absolute wizard on the floor.

Kyrie Irving is no where close to Iverson. There will be another Kyrie Irving. There will not be another Allen Iverson. #HereTheyCome https://t.co/gaIA36QV88

— Kyle Meakim (@Coach__Kyle) February 6, 2021