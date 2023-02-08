Kevin Durant non giocherà l’All Star Game 2023

Inizialmente Kevin Durant sembrava in grado di recuperare dall’infortunio al ginocchio in tempo per l’All Star Game, invece secondo quanto riportato dovrà attendere almeno dopo la pausa. La superstar dei Brooklyn Nets, out dall’8 gennaio, era tra i titolari scelti dalla Western Conference e dovrà quindi essere sostituito. È il terzo anno consecutivo che KD si infortuna a ridosso dell’All Star Weekend ed è costretto a dare forfait. L’anno scorso era stato sostituito da Jarrett Allen.
Come sempre, sarà Adam Silver a scegliere il sostituto. Nomi il lizza: James Harden, Jimmy Butler, Trae Young, Pascal Siakam, Jalen Brunson e Paolo Banchero.
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant (MCL sprain) will not play in the All-Star game on Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 7, 2023
