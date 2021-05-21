La NBA presenta i 3 finalisti per ognuno dei suoi premi individuali 2020-21

Nelle scorse ore la NBA ha annunciato tutti i finalisti dei suoi Awards, che verranno ufficialmente consegnati nei prossimi mesi durante i Playoff 2021. Ovviamente il più atteso era l’MVP, ma c’è stata qualche sorpresa anche per altri premi.
Di seguito i 3 finalisti per ogni premio:
- MVP: Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Steph Curry
- Defensive Player of the Year: Ben Simmons, Rudy Gobert, Draymond Green
- Rookie of the Year: LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton
- 6th Man of the Year: Jordan Clarkson, Joe Ingles, Derrick Rose
- Most Improved Player: Jerami Grant, Michael Porter Jr, Julius Randle
- Coach of the Year: Quin Snyder, Tom Thibodeau, Monty Williams
Qualche assenza considerabile un’esclusione: Chris Paul dalla corsa all’MVP, Bam Adebayo da quella al DPOTY, Jalen Brunson dal 6th Man.
