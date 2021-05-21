La NBA presenta i 3 finalisti per ognuno dei suoi premi individuali 2020-21

Nelle scorse ore la NBA ha annunciato tutti i finalisti dei suoi Awards, che verranno ufficialmente consegnati nei prossimi mesi durante i Playoff 2021. Ovviamente il più atteso era l’MVP, ma c’è stata qualche sorpresa anche per altri premi.

Di seguito i 3 finalisti per ogni premio:

Qualche assenza considerabile un’esclusione: Chris Paul dalla corsa all’MVP, Bam Adebayo da quella al DPOTY, Jalen Brunson dal 6th Man.

The three finalists for each annual award, based on voting results from a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters, are listed in alphabetical order below ⬇️

— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 20, 2021