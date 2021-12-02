Si è probabilmente trattato di una falsa positività al Covid-19, visto che LeBron James ha già ricevuto l’ok della NBA per tornare in campo. La superstar dei Los Angeles Lakers era risultata positiva al virus martedì sera, venendo messa subito in quarantena per almeno 10 giorni. Il giocatore sui social aveva anche espresso frustrazione per quello che probabilmente riteneva un test non veritiero. Ora la conferma: nelle ultime ore James è risultato più volte negativo al tampone e può dunque tornare in campo. Secondo Shams Charania, il primo tampone positivo sarebbe stato un test inconclusivo.

Secondo Dave McMenamin di ESPN, da sabato scorso LeBron avrebbe fatto otto tamponi, risultati tutti negativi.

LeBron James has been tested rigorously since returning to L.A. from Sacramento – he’s had eight Covid tests since Saturday, all of which have come back negative, sources told ESPN. His test in Sacramento was a false positive and James will return to the court Friday against LAC — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 2, 2021

James potrà rientrare subito venerdì notte, nel derby di LA contro i Clippers riprogrammato nelle scorse ore. Complice l’idea che James non ci sarebbe stato, sommato al momento negativo dei Lakers e ai Clippers privi di Kawhi Leonard, la NBA ha infatti tolto la diretta nazionale su ESPN del derby per trasmettere invece il re-match della sfida al vertice tra Warriors e Suns.

James has had multiple rounds of negative test results since returning to Los Angeles from Sacramento on Tuesday evening, multiple sources said. It appears the initial positive test ultimately was inconclusive result. https://t.co/p9FO9zUv1r — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 2, 2021