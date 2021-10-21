Nonostante Ben Simmons viva ormai da separato in casa ai Philadelphia 76ers, la franchigia non ha alcuna fretta di cederlo. Il giocatore è sul mercato, la squadra ascolta offerte ma mantiene richieste piuttosto alte perché il valore dell’australiano, tre volte All Star e candidato al Defensive Player of the Year nella scorsa stagione, è alto. La richiesta dei Sixers è un mix di giocatori e scelte, tra i quali anche un All Star o potenziale All Star per rimanere una contender anche dopo lo scambio.

Al momento non ci sono state trattative concrete, e anche se Simmons sta cercando di forzare la mano in tutti i modi il presidente Daryl Morey è stato piuttosto chiaro. Intervistato nella trasmissione radiofonica di Philadelphia “The Fanatic”, Morey ha ribadito che non ha fretta di cedere Simmons e che la gente “può mettersi comoda perché ci vorrà molto tempo”.

L’ex presidente di Houston è consapevole che attualmente nessuno è disposto a cedere così tanto per un giocatore in rotta a tal punto con i Sixers. Morey sa anche però che l’australiano ha altri quattro anni di contratto dopo questo. Il rischio per i Sixers è che, continuando a tergiversare, il valore di Simmons continui a calare: qualcosa che al momento non sembra preoccupare Morey.

Ci aspettiamo che Simmons sia allo shootaround domani. È sottointeso che Simmons sia un difference maker e vogliamo reintegrarlo in squadra. Stiamo procedendo giorno per giorno. Ogni giorno ci aspettiamo che torni e ci aiuti in campo, so che al momento non è una bella situazione. Attualmente se scambiassimo Ben Simmons dove vorrebbe, tutto ciò che otterremmo in cambio sarebbero role player, e per noi non avrebbe senso. Io mi metterei comodo perché ci vorrà un bel po’. La gestiremo considerandolo un giocatore che può scendere in campo e farci vincere delle partite. Se deciderà di non farlo, ce ne occuperemo appropriatamente. Potrebbe anche durare quattro anni. Siamo nel prime della carriera di Embiid, dobbiamo affiancargli Simmons o un altro difference maker. Possono volerci quattro anni.

