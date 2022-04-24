ben simmons

NBA – I migliori meme sull’outfit di Ben Simmons in panchina in Gara-3

Ieri notte i Boston Celtics hanno trasformato anche il Barclays Center in terra di conquista, vincendo Gara-3 e portandosi sul 3-0 nella serie contro i Nets. Kevin Durant e Kyrie Irving, stremati dalla difesa biancoverde, sono apparsi opachi come non mai, mentre la terza stella di Brooklyn, Ben Simmons, sedeva in panchina ancora in attesa di fare il proprio esordio stagionale. Secondo quanto emerso nei giorni scorsi, Simmons dovrebbe scendere in campo in Gara-4 nel tentativo di ribaltare una serie ora vicinissima alla sua conclusione.

Simmons ha però attirato molto l’attenzione anche stando in panchina in Gara-3, merito del suo appariscente outfit. La giacca viola e i pantaloni arancioni hanno reso l’australiano impossibile da non notare, soprattutto perché seduto su una panchina dove il resto dei compagni avevano la classica divisa nera. Su Twitter ne sono nati tanti meme, alcuni esilaranti. Abbiamo raccolto i migliori.

