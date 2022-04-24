Ieri notte i Boston Celtics hanno trasformato anche il Barclays Center in terra di conquista, vincendo Gara-3 e portandosi sul 3-0 nella serie contro i Nets. Kevin Durant e Kyrie Irving, stremati dalla difesa biancoverde, sono apparsi opachi come non mai, mentre la terza stella di Brooklyn, Ben Simmons, sedeva in panchina ancora in attesa di fare il proprio esordio stagionale. Secondo quanto emerso nei giorni scorsi, Simmons dovrebbe scendere in campo in Gara-4 nel tentativo di ribaltare una serie ora vicinissima alla sua conclusione.

Simmons ha però attirato molto l’attenzione anche stando in panchina in Gara-3, merito del suo appariscente outfit. La giacca viola e i pantaloni arancioni hanno reso l’australiano impossibile da non notare, soprattutto perché seduto su una panchina dove il resto dei compagni avevano la classica divisa nera. Su Twitter ne sono nati tanti meme, alcuni esilaranti. Abbiamo raccolto i migliori.

Ben Simmons is literally this meme 😭 pic.twitter.com/VleAF0vNWY — Guru (@DrGuru_) April 24, 2022

Ben Simmons is if the joker got realy into crypto pic.twitter.com/JWqzVstrxD — PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) April 24, 2022

nah Ben Simmons gotta be the worst teammate ever he watching his team fight for their playoff lives while he sitting there like a pack of Skittles 😭 pic.twitter.com/nctc8AEujM — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) April 24, 2022

Seth & Drummond fighting for their playoff lives while Ben Simmons dresses up like Willy Wonka pic.twitter.com/bcRDAmpMy3 — dean 🦂 (@DeanScorpion_) April 24, 2022

This was Ben Simmons on the sideline tonight pic.twitter.com/KNHvAgRTYz — josh (@jshyb_) April 24, 2022

Ben Simmons the night before playoff games pic.twitter.com/FSmkp0isoV — the shape (@raisedharmony) April 23, 2022

SETH CURRY: How are we losing again? ANDRE DRUMMOND: I can’t believe we’re down 3-0. BEN SIMMONS: The Batman has until midnight to reveal his identity or I’ll give Gotham City something to really laugh about. pic.twitter.com/uXTD2NwpBq — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) April 24, 2022

Nobody: Ben Simmons on the bench: pic.twitter.com/sFzW6alfAF — Boston Diehards (@Boston_Diehards) April 24, 2022