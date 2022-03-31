ginobili hall of fame

NBA – Manu Ginobili, Tim Hardaway e non solo: la classe 2022 della Hall of Fame

Francesco Manzi

Nelle scorse ore Shams Charania di The Athletic ha anticipato quali saranno le leggende del basket americano ad entrare nella classe 2022 della Hall of Fame di Springfield, dove verranno introdotti tra qualche mese. Tra i nomi scelti, c’è anche quello di Manu Ginobili, al primo anno da eleggibile (ovvero dopo 4 anni dal ritiro). L’argentino sarà anche il primo argentino ad entrare nella Hall of Fame.

Oltre a lui, ci saranno anche Tim Hardaway, Bob Huggins, George Karl e Swin Cash. Hardaway è stato 5 volte All Star, una volta nel First Team All-NBA e due volte nel Secondo Team All-NBA. Ritiratosi nel 2003, attendeva di entrare nella Hall of Fame da 15 anni. Huggins è un leggendario allenatore di Virginia, in NCAA, e due volte Coach dell’Anno nel campionato collegiale. George Karl ha allenato Cleveland, Golden State, Seattle, Milwaukee, Denver e Sacramento in NBA, è stato Coach of the Year nel 2013 ed è sesto nella classifica degli allenatori per maggior numero di vittorie, con 1.175. Infine Swin Cash è una leggenda della WNBA, 3 volte campionessa della Lega femminile e 4 volte All Star. Si è ritirata nel 2016 dopo una carriera tra Seattle, Chicago, Atlanta e New York.

