Phoenix Suns, Gorilla diventa la prima mascotte con un accordo di sponsorizzazione

Giornata a suo modo storica per i Phoenix Suns e la loro mascotte, Gorilla. Il pupazzo rappresentativo della franchigia ha infatti firmato un contratto di sponsorizzazione con la boutique di Phoenix, Guest List. Sarà la prima mascotte sportiva ad avere un simile accordo.

Nell’ambito della partnership, Gorilla indosserà durante le partite vestiti e scarpe targati Guest List.

The @Suns Gorilla has signed the first-ever team mascot athletic endorsement deal, inking a footwear & apparel deal with Phoenix streetwear boutique Guest List, that will outfit him with rare sneakers and clothing for games. pic.twitter.com/UZElHihPLh

— Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) May 3, 2021